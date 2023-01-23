ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do: January 28-29

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the links below to find out more information about the events. 1. Newsies Jr. / Annie Jr. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Mens Basketball. 3. Free...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

McLennan Community College blocks TikTok usage on campus networks and devices

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College has announced it has banned the use of the popular social media app TikTok. “We had a discussion with our ISS department and our cyber security officer and they suggested that it would be a good idea to block that from our network,” says Lisa Elliot, the director of marketing and communications at MCC.
WACO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco senior guard hits buzzer beater

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday night at the end of the Waco High girls’ basketball game against Killeen, Waco senior guard Ivory Scott took the ball down the court and fired off a three at the buzzer for the win. The Waco girls won the game 53-50. The...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Annual count reveals Killeen’s homeless population dropped

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count revealed the homeless population in the city of Killeen dropped from more than 200 in 2022 to 169 in 2023, the city said in a news release. The count was conducted by the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition,...
KILLEEN, TX

