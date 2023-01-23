ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jealous Boyfriend Who Killed East Hampton Man On His 34th Birthday Sentenced

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Alcides Lopez Cambara (right) was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court Monday, Jan. 23, following his jury conviction for murder and robbery in the November 2020 killing of Marco Grisales (left) in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney/Change.org

A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend.

Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, learned his fate in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Jan. 23. It followed his jury conviction for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing of Marco Grisales, of East Hampton, in November 2020.

Prosecutors said on the day of the murder, Lopez Cambara was with his then-18-year-old girlfriend, Tyara Lemus, when she received a call from Grisales asking if he could see her that night to celebrate his birthday.

The conversation was overheard by Lopez Cambara, who became jealous and hatched a plan to rob Grisales with the help of Lemus and two others, investigators said.

Lemus lured Grisales out under the pretense of celebrating his birthday, first meeting him at a McDonald’s in Riverhead before the two drove in Grisales’ pickup truck to a nearby buffalo farm to “party,” according to prosecutors.

When they arrived, Lopez Cambara and the two men he had recruited, Dennis Jonathan Hernandez Abanao and an unidentified man, were already lying in wait.

After Grisales and Lemus parked, Lopez Cambara and the unidentified man dragged Grisales out of the car and bludgeoned him to death with the barrel of a shotgun while Hernandez Abanao and Lemus stole jewelry and other valuables from his truck, prosecutors said.

After he was dead, Lopez Cambara tore a gold chain from Grisales’ neck and the three men put his body into the bed of the truck.

Lopez Cambara then drove Grisales’ truck a short distance away from the scene and parked it on Roanoke Avenue, where police later found it partially blocking the roadway. Grisales’ lifeless body was found in the truck’s bed.

Days after the murder, Lemus used an alias to call police and give them information about the men involved in the crime, leading to their arrests.

She pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, and Hernandez Abanao admitted to second-degree attempted murder for his role. Both are awaiting sentencing.

In December 2022, Lopez Cambara was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

During the trial, Lemus provided key testimony that was corroborated by surveillance footage that captured Lopez Cambara’s vehicle driving to the murder scene, as well as WhatsApp conversations documenting their plan. Police also found Grisales’ belongings, along with the murder weapon, inside the couple’s home.

“This sentence cannot change history and the fact that the loss of the victim’s life was both brutal and senseless,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“This was a violent and premeditated murder and robbery. We are gratified that the judge imposed the requested maximum sentence and hope the victim’s loved ones find some solace in the sentence.”

In addition to his prison time, Lopez Cambara must also complete five years of post-release supervision.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

