PALACIOS, Texas - A hearing that will determine the fate of a historic hotel in Palacios, The Luther, is scheduled for February 2, 10 a.m. at the Bay City Court House. The hearing will decide whether or not that the Luther Hotel will be demolished. Supporters of the hotel don't want to see it torn down and feel as though it has historical significance, but the city deemed the building unsafe and hazardous over the summer.

PALACIOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO