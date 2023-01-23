Read full article on original website
Cuero man charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
A Cuero man remains in jail following his arrest for allegedly stabbing another man Sunday, Jan. 22. Cuero Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 300 block of West French Street at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrives on scene, they found a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed during a physical altercation inside a residence.
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death
A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
Hearing has been set to determine the fate of the Luther Hotel in Palacios
PALACIOS, Texas - A hearing that will determine the fate of a historic hotel in Palacios, The Luther, is scheduled for February 2, 10 a.m. at the Bay City Court House. The hearing will decide whether or not that the Luther Hotel will be demolished. Supporters of the hotel don't want to see it torn down and feel as though it has historical significance, but the city deemed the building unsafe and hazardous over the summer.
DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
Trial of Woodsboro men accused of hate crimes likely to begin this year
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas - Corpus Christi Attorney Matt Manning says a hate crimes case is delayed due to the defendants attorney's falling ill, but that the case will still go to trial, likely to begin this year, the Refugio County Press reporting. On October 31, 2021 Rance Bolcik and Noel...
Floresville lockdown lifted; no immediate threat, spokeswoman says
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon, and two other school were on modified lockdown status, the Floresville Police Department reported. The lockdown was lifted less than two hours later. A phone call was received that a student could've been armed on the campus...
Man injured in motorcycle crash continues fight at SA hospital
(Seguin) – It’s been a week since a motorcyclist from Seguin was struck by a semi-truck. Today, Mike Buddenhagen, 52, continues his fight for life at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Buddenhagen has been in an induced coma and suffers a brain bleed from a fractured...
Breaking: 34-year-old man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 fatal shooting
VICTORIA, Texas - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jose Gonzales, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to the offense of Murder. A jury sentenced Gonzales to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A Victoria County Grand Jury charged Gonzales with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence...
Body found in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Calhoun County Chief Deputy Krause confirmed that a body was found Saturday, January 21 in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County. Some fishermen noticed the body and called dispatch around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Parks and Wildlife Department met deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the site and confirmed that it was a deceased body...
Nearly 70 percent of Bloomington made up of rental properties
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - About 70 percent of the township of Bloomington is made up of small prefabricated homes. Some are worried about a potential lack of accountability. When Danny Garcia took on his seat as Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 1, he was apprehensive about the growing number of cabins for rent popping up all over his hometown.
Victoria man dead after vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 183
GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, Jan. 23, a Victoria man died after hitting the rear of a vehicle in tow. Zachary Alan Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad County. Wilkinson was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 183 when he...
Egg Smuggling is on The Rise at Texas-Mexico Border
As we all know, the price of eggs have gone through the roof recently. The average price of eggs right now is over $4 a dozen and currently eggs in the Victoria area eggs are $5.29 for a dozen of Hill Country Fare and $8.99 for and 18-count at HEB. The average price for a dozen of eggs in Mexico is averaging at $3.74, according to the article.
Victoria woman dies in head-on collision with tractor trailer
CUERO, Texas - A Victoria woman passed away in a crash that occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, confirmed that 38-year-old Victoria resident Laura Yvette Rivera died Saturday morning when she was struck head-on by a tractor trailer driven by 43-year-old Red Oak resident Reginald Cobb Sr. on U.S. Highway 183 near Cuero.
Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande
VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
Rockport farmer kicks off college lecture series
VICTORIA, Texas - A Rockport farmer and radio personality will be kicking of a Victoria College lecture series. Justin Butts will give a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, located at 2200 East Red River Street. Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College Executive Director...
Tornado Watch for Victoria County
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Victoria County. Northern Calhoun County and NW Refugio County are also affected by this warning. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
2023 Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival and Beer Garden Lineup
Feb 20th - 24th, 5 PM - closing. February 25th and 26th, NOON - Closing. The legendary Beer Garden will kick off on Thursday, February 23rd, and run through Saturday, February 25th. Here is the entire Beer Garden Entertainment lineup:. Thursday, February 23rd: The Jukebox Preachers 9:00 PM. The Art...
