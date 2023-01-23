More than a dozen major donations to George Santos’ 2020 congressional campaign came from donors who appear to not exist, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. Santos’ congressional campaign reported in 2020 that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each maxed out by contributing $2,800 to his campaign. But no one in the U.S. has either name, according to the report, and the address listed also doesn’t exist. More than $30,000 of the money raised for Santos’ campaign came from people who don’t appear to exist, although it’s illegal to donate money to a campaign under a false name. One donor, who told Mother Jones he’s a friend of Santos, said he didn’t make the $2,800 donation Santos listed on his FEC filing. The questionable funding reveal comes as the FEC considers a criminal probe of Santos over his newly listed campaign treasurer, who has claimed he isn’t actually the congressman’s treasurer. Santos has also yet to explain how he donated $700,000 of his own money to his latest campaign after he reported an inconsistent financial history in campaign filings.Read it at Mother Jones

19 MINUTES AGO