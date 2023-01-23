ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-million dollar project aims to make Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard more safe

By Beccah Hendrickson via
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Philadelphia announced tens of millions of dollars in grant funding will be going to improve the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Mayor Jim Kenney joined Senator Bob Casey at Hunting Park Rec Center on Monday to announce the city has been awarded $78 million from the infrastructure bill to work on the Boulevard, which is notorious for being one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia, possibly even the country.

"It's been heart-wrenching," said LaTanya Byrd, who has been advocating for improvements to the boulevard since 2013, when four of her family members were killed while trying to cross it.

"There was nothing I could do to bring them back, but there was something I could do to make sure they did not die in vain," she said.

"This is really an investment in safety," said Casey.

The planned improvements break down into a few categories outlined in the city's "Route for Change" report published in 2021.

Some of the plans include giving buses their own lanes, improving pedestrian safety by repainting walkways and extending curbs, working on intersection safety by improving traffic lights, and extending crossover lanes.

"Basic fundamental improvements like that that every community should have a right to expect," said Casey.

This is all in addition to the Boulevard speed camera program which the city believes is why crashes on the Boulevard dropped 36% since being installed.

"They've helped. they've slowed me down," said Leroy Fisher, president of Hunting Park United.

He says any funding to make the boulevard safer is money well spent.

"Safety is always a concern of ours. We're worried about the kids getting to and from the park and the boulevard being a 12-lane highway is always a concern when we send our kids home," he said.

The city hopes to have final designs for boulevard improvements done by next year. The work itself likely will happen in 2025.

billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway

Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
WAYNE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia to receive federal money to make Roosevelt Boulevard safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.  Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes."The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks.  The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ Transit wants commuters to tell them what they’d like to see in a new Camden transit center

Anyone who’s used the 34-year-old Water Rand Transportation Center in Camden knows its overdue for an extreme makeover. NJ Transit has a project to build a new Walter Rand center on its “to do” list. But first, they want to hear from the people who use it – including what features should it have. Commuters will be able to do just that during two forums being held on Monday Jan. 30.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Armed robbers hit Southwest Philly gas station

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two armed robbers entered the United Gas station on Buist Avenue on Tuesday and fled with more than $1,600 in stolen tobacco products. Shortly before 10:30 PM, two men entered United Gas at 6901 Buist Avenue and forced their way behind the register. One of the suspects pulled a handgun with an extended magazine. They proceeded to hold the employee at gunpoint while they began taking items from the store. The offenders take about $1600, tobacco products, and the victim’s phone before fleeing the scene on foot.   [embedded content]   The post Armed robbers hit Southwest Philly gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower

Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A West Philadelphia business has been robbed by two suspects sought by the Philadelphia Police Department. During the robbery in the Belmont neighborhood, one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The other pointed a shotgun at the store cashier. “It happened on January 18th, at 919 North 43rd Street. At 6:54 PM,” the PPD said in a statement. “Two masked males enter the New 43rd Street Supermarket. One of the males is armed with a semiautomatic handgun.” The suspects threatened to kill the employee and attempted to access the register. They were not successful The post Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
