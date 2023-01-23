ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man arrested after homemade explosives found in northwest Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police have made an arrest after finding several homemade explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Spenser Speidell, 24, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fremont student brought loaded handgun to school, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fourth-grade student in Fremont brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday morning, officials say. Officers were sent to Milliken Elementary School around 8:20 a.m. after the gun was found in a student’s book bag, Fremont Public Schools said in a release. Fremont Police...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men are in custody after police found several explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street and West Cornhusker Highway for not having license plates. The driver, a 23-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police investigating gunshots in northeast Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating gunshots that were heard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., officers were sent near North 56th and Fremont Streets after a caller reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived, they could not find any damage or bullet casings,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln apartment building evacuated over suspected explosives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department evacuated an apartment building Wednesday over suspected explosives. The investigation is happening near Northwest 8th Street and West Cornhusker Highway. That’s just down the street from where authorities discovered bombs inside a car early Wednesday morning. Police have two men...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman killed, four injured after head-on crash in Saunders County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was killed and four others were injured after a Wednesday night crash in Saunders County. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 79 around 8:45 p.m. just north of Prague. Investigators say 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln was...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police Union endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by the Lincoln Police Union. Geist made the announcement during a Thursday press conference at the Nebraska Gift Shop in downtown Lincoln. “Suzanne has been a productive partner with Lincoln Police Union in our...
LINCOLN, NE

