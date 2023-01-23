Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after homemade explosives found in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police have made an arrest after finding several homemade explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Spenser Speidell, 24, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed 69-year-old in car theft attempt near Waverly, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 69-year-old man was stabbed four times during a car theft attempt near Waverly, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to an area near North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
klkntv.com
Man threatened neighbors with steak knife at Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Thursday after threatening his neighbors with a steak knife at a Lincoln apartment, police say. Around 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to the apartment near 27th and P Streets on a report of a disturbance between neighbors. The caller, later identified...
klkntv.com
Fremont student brought loaded handgun to school, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fourth-grade student in Fremont brought a loaded handgun to school Thursday morning, officials say. Officers were sent to Milliken Elementary School around 8:20 a.m. after the gun was found in a student’s book bag, Fremont Public Schools said in a release. Fremont Police...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men are in custody after police found several explosives in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday. Around 1 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Northwest 7th Street and West Cornhusker Highway for not having license plates. The driver, a 23-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on...
klkntv.com
New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
klkntv.com
Police investigating gunshots in northeast Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating gunshots that were heard in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., officers were sent near North 56th and Fremont Streets after a caller reported hearing several gunshots. When officers arrived, they could not find any damage or bullet casings,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln apartment building evacuated over suspected explosives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department evacuated an apartment building Wednesday over suspected explosives. The investigation is happening near Northwest 8th Street and West Cornhusker Highway. That’s just down the street from where authorities discovered bombs inside a car early Wednesday morning. Police have two men...
klkntv.com
Man refuses to let go as car thief speeds off in west Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man held on for dear life as he tried to thwart a car thief in west Lincoln on Tuesday. Around 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man parked his Ford Escape next to a fuel pump at the Super C near Southwest Fifth and West A Streets.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
klkntv.com
Woman killed, four injured after head-on crash in Saunders County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was killed and four others were injured after a Wednesday night crash in Saunders County. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 79 around 8:45 p.m. just north of Prague. Investigators say 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln was...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
klkntv.com
‘It’s kind of like having a parachute’: Nebraskans voice opinion on concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The hearing for a reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal was held at the State Capitol on Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, Legislative Bill 77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. State...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police Union endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by the Lincoln Police Union. Geist made the announcement during a Thursday press conference at the Nebraska Gift Shop in downtown Lincoln. “Suzanne has been a productive partner with Lincoln Police Union in our...
