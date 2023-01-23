Read full article on original website
Windy and warmer Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with a light mix of rain, snow, and sleet, with the rest of the day cloudy and cold. We’ll warm up with the return of sunshine Friday, but southwest winds will be gusty!. It will be windy and warmer to close out...
A Wind Advisory In Effect Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for the return of sunshine Friday, but southwest winds will be gusty! A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area. Temps will soar from the 20s this morning to the low 50s Friday afternoon. Our weekend starts quiet, but warmer,...
Colder with snow showers for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought some rain and a LOT of wind! The wind won’t be as much of an issue tonight into Thursday, but expect blustery, colder conditions with some snow showers and flurries at times. Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on tonight and Thursday...
A few light rain/snow showers expected this AM, then cloudy and cold
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on this morning with cold wind chills. Some of the heavier snow showers may be enough to briefly dust the ground, but accumulations will stay light and confined to the grass. Flurries end Thursday night, paving the way for a dry Friday. It will be windy and warmer to close out the work week, with highs going into the low 50s Friday afternoon.
A Windy Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of our Tuesday was nice, but clouds have arrived ahead of our next system. This one brings MAINLY rain to our region tonight into Wednesday, although some wet snow could mix in to the northwest. Moisture arrives in our region late this evening as...
Showers linger through today with snow showers possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much milder through the morning commute! Temperatures will flirt with the lower 40s, before reaching a morning high around 50 degrees around 8 a.m. A passing frontal system will bring windy and MUCH colder temperatures beyond this morning. Winds could gust between 30-40mph at times, but will become less intense through the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will also take a large tumble, you can expect them to fall to the 30s for the evening commute. Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on tonight and Thursday with cold wind chills. No significant snow accumulation is expected. Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. Small chances for showers exist Monday and Tuesday.
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash opens doors to newest location on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash has officially opened the doors to its sixth branded location on Thursday, Jan 26. Located at 1550 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, this site makes their fourth owned and operated car wash within the Bowling Green-Warren County area - the company has over 15,000 subscribed members and supports over 100 jobs in the region.
Historic RailPark and Train Museum kickstarts 2023 campaign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors within the community to reminisce on the previous year’s events and to kick off their 2023 campaign. In 1993, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot were set to...
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
White Squirrel Brewery set to reopen at new location
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After closing in early 2020 due to capacity issues, and the pandemic, White Squirrel Brewery is set to reopen at its new location, currently Gasper Brewery in the Shakerag District. “We are going to create a world-class brewery right here in Bowling Green and that...
Lady Toppers start Spring at Lady Bulldog Invitational
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf will begin its spring competition season on Saturday at Georgia’s Lady Bulldog Invitational. The one-day, 36-hole individual tournament was added late to the Lady Topper schedule to serve as a means of qualifying for the later spring tournaments. The contest is slated to begin with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start with the goal of playing two full rounds.
Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County. According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told […]
Glasgow PD investigating possible explosive device
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glaswgow Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device. They are currently on the scene in reference to a suspicious device located inside a residence. One person has been detained so far. Glasgow Police are also being assisted by the Kentucky State Police and...
WCSO investigating burglary at South Ford Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue. A male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the home on foot, according to police. The suspect also returned in a vehicle to take more from the home.
Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. “You have a company that’s not just...
Carter Lumber expansion to create 36 new jobs in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Carter Lumber is expanding its building component manufacturing facility in Bowling Green in the Kentucky Transpark. According to a release by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the project is part of their rebuilding following the devastating tornados that impacted the local area. “It’s...
Coyote mating season begins: Fido beware
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Barren River Animal Welfare Association is warning pet owners that we are entering into peak coyote breeding season. Dog owners, this means coyotes pose a larger threat than normal to your furry friends throughout January and February. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife says coyote attacks are...
Turnovers and cold-shooting second half leads to 78-69 WKU defeat at FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 22-4 FIU run midway through the second half troubled the Hilltoppers, leading to a 78-69 loss in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers initially jumped out to a 13-6 lead within five minutes of the start of the game. WKU...
