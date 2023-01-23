BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much milder through the morning commute! Temperatures will flirt with the lower 40s, before reaching a morning high around 50 degrees around 8 a.m. A passing frontal system will bring windy and MUCH colder temperatures beyond this morning. Winds could gust between 30-40mph at times, but will become less intense through the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will also take a large tumble, you can expect them to fall to the 30s for the evening commute. Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on tonight and Thursday with cold wind chills. No significant snow accumulation is expected. Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. Small chances for showers exist Monday and Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO