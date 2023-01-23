Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special has a new trailer full of sex, mayhem, and absolutely R-rated humor
comicon.com
Bluebird’s Brother Banged Up In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #4 Preview
Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang’s crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she’s going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?”
thepopverse.com
The DC Comics timeline: How DC just re-framed its history along a canonical history
Spoilers ahead for January 24's Justice Society of America #2. Between a sliding timeline (to keep its most iconic characters relatively young and vital) along with numerous resets to overarching continuity, the DC Universe’s canonical timeline can be confusing if one thinks about it a bit too hard. Many...
wegotthiscovered.com
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test
Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99
Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
Noah Cowan, Former TIFF Co-Director and Champion of Filmmakers, Dies at 55
Respected film festival executive Noah Cowan, who formerly headed the San Francisco Film Fest and served as co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, died Wednesday of glioblastoma multiforme after being diagnosed in December 2021. He was 55. Former Toronto Film Fest executive director Piers Handling remembered Cowan, saying “It was a privilege to work with Noah for as long as I did. His contribution not just to TIFF but to SFFILM, the Global Film Initiative, and the entire independent film community around the world was matchless. He was a tireless advocate, had...
The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer
With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)
Superman And Lois Has Cast Its Lex Luthor With A Walking Dead Fan Favorite
A fan-favorite from The Walking Dead is coming to Superman and Lois Season 3 to play the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics
“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
comicon.com
A New Sick Story-Arc Beings In ‘Lovesick’ #4 Preview
“As Domino struggles with the aftermath of a near-fatal ambush by the Bloodcels, her cannibal partner in crime Jack barges back into her life with buried memories and unresolved grudges in tow to push her fragile psyche even further.”. Lovesick #4 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
Maddy No Longer A Baddie? Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #18
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega. “As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren’t enough… Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues’ gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!”
comicon.com
Previewing DC Black Label’s ‘Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman’ #1
“Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She’s effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she’ll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman’s life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Cardoselli’s Artwork Saves `Don’t Spit In The Wind’ #1
Strong, stylized artwork makes this issue, which centers on garbage men tasked with cleaning up an abandoned Earth. The story is thin, but the artwork and colors are unique and give hope that the story will come around soon. Overall. If you ever though you had the worst job in...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Hitomi’ #4 From Image Comics
The time of war has come to the land. Hitomi spurns Yasuke’s warnings and joins a military campaign, hoping to make a name for herself. To Yasuke’s dismay, she does…
comicon.com
Marvel’s Strombreakers Homage Famous Art Movements In March Variants
Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 continues to impress. In March’s latest series of variant covers by the up and coming superstars, the artists pay homage to famous art movements from history. Maybe there are too many variants in the industry today, but these covers are just too cool...
DC signals new Aquaman series is coming with surprising protagonists
And this surprising continuity development might be the centerpiece of a new series
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
comicon.com
Sneaky, Sneaky: Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ is a comic book that anyone that proclaims to be a fan of Spider-Man, either one, and just comics in general needs to be reading right now and every chance they get. It’s just pure comic book fun featuring amazing energetic visuals, gags, character moments, and a deep love for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Hurry up, pick up a physical or digital copy today, and read it over and over again.
Comments / 0