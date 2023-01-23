ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #4 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Taking a brief hiatus from conference play, No. 4 Tennessee is set to host No. 10 Texas in this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Zeigler Included on Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Tennessee sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Midway through his second season as a Vol, Zeigler has posted elite defensive numbers in addition to his impressive offensive numbers. Through 20 games this season,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Barnes Selected for North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Induction

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class. Barnes is a native of Hickory, North Carolina, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in his hometown. Joining Barnes in the Class of 2023 are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Polar Plunge “Freezin’ For A Reason” 2/18/23

Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 18th, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into the pool at the Pilot YMCA. With a minimum of $75 ;in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt, and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Lottery for $10 Tickets for Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre Announced

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Tennessee Theatre announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 7) in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 2 for tickets to performances February 7 – 12. The lottery for the second week of performances (February 14 – 19) will open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 3 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 9.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville City Councils Approves Ban on Unsupervised Dogs Chained Up Outdoors

Knoxville city council members approve a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised. Following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments last night (Tuesday). The new ordinance included an amendment for the chain to be at least five times the length of the pet’s body. City council also making an age requirement stating a dog needs to be six months or older to be chained up outside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Charges Announced for Man Accused of Robbing a Blount County Bank

Charges announced for the suspect in a Blount County bank robbery. CBBC Bank on Topside Road was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Richard Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire

Officials with Knoxville Fire Department are investigating how an early morning fire in East Knoxville started. Crews called to the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller advised that a neighboring vacant house was engulfed in flames. The building sustained very heavy fire damage. No injuries have...
KNOXVILLE, TN

