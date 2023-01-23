Read full article on original website
Hoops Preview: #4 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Taking a brief hiatus from conference play, No. 4 Tennessee is set to host No. 10 Texas in this year’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday’s game on ESPN and online or on...
Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: #4 Tennessee Overpowers Georgia with Relentless Defense in 70-41 Rout
BOX SCORE (PDF) | ZEIGLER ON SEC NETWORK | BARNES POSTGAME | ZEIGLER POSTGAME | AWAKA POSTGAME | PHOTO GALLERY. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Stifling defense and balanced scoring by No. 4 Tennessee led to a fourth consecutive home victory over Georgia, as the Vols cruised to a decisive 70-41 win at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night.
Highlights/Postgame/Stats/Story: Lady Vols not able to get enough stops vs. hot-shooting No. 5/4 UConn, 84-67
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Senior Jordan Horston poured in a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sharp-shooting No. 5/4 UConn squad that hit 57 percent from behind the arc Thursday night in defeating Tennessee, 84-67, in front of a crowd of 13,804 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Zeigler Included on Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Tennessee sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Midway through his second season as a Vol, Zeigler has posted elite defensive numbers in addition to his impressive offensive numbers. Through 20 games this season,...
Barnes Selected for North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class. Barnes is a native of Hickory, North Carolina, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in his hometown. Joining Barnes in the Class of 2023 are...
Polar Plunge “Freezin’ For A Reason” 2/18/23
Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 18th, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into the pool at the Pilot YMCA. With a minimum of $75 ;in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt, and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.
Lottery for $10 Tickets for Hamilton at the Tennessee Theatre Announced
Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Tennessee Theatre announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 7) in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 2 for tickets to performances February 7 – 12. The lottery for the second week of performances (February 14 – 19) will open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 3 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 9.
Knoxville City Councils Approves Ban on Unsupervised Dogs Chained Up Outdoors
Knoxville city council members approve a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised. Following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments last night (Tuesday). The new ordinance included an amendment for the chain to be at least five times the length of the pet’s body. City council also making an age requirement stating a dog needs to be six months or older to be chained up outside.
Charges Announced for Man Accused of Robbing a Blount County Bank
Charges announced for the suspect in a Blount County bank robbery. CBBC Bank on Topside Road was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Richard Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
Officials with Knoxville Fire Department are investigating how an early morning fire in East Knoxville started. Crews called to the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller advised that a neighboring vacant house was engulfed in flames. The building sustained very heavy fire damage. No injuries have...
Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Pedestrian is Hit and Killed in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal North Knoxville accident involving a pedestrian. KPD responded to I-75 North, near Merchant Drive last night, where a man was struck by at least one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a witness reported seeing the victim lying in the roadway...
