Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Tennessee Theatre announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 7) in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, January 27 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 2 for tickets to performances February 7 – 12. The lottery for the second week of performances (February 14 – 19) will open at 10:00 AM Friday, February 3 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, February 9.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO