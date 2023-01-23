Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen on south I-75 in Camp Washington after vehicle fire
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes on south I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the three left lanes...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes on north I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the outer lanes on northbound Interstate 75 at Exit 4 toward Interstate 74 and U.S. 52. Click...
WLWT 5
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.
CINCINNATI — Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd...
WLWT 5
Crashes along major highways causing traffic delays for commuters Friday morning
CINCINNATI — Crashes along major interstates are causing some traffic headaches for commuters Friday morning. I-74 eastbound is closed at Colerain Avenue and Beekman Street due to a crash. The left hand and right hand shoulder is blocked due to a crash on I-71 northbound at US-50. Three lanes...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are now open on southbound Interstate 71/75 at Kyles Lane. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Kenton County, Thursday evening. Traffic cameras provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show police blocking the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71/75...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lane on interstate in Clifton has been cleared
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared from the roadway on I-75 in Clifton. Police have reopened all lanes and traffic is flowing in the area. A crash is blocking the left lane on northbound I-75 in Clifton, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Crash blocks lane, delays traffic on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg
GREENDALE, Ind. — Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the right lane of the northbound Interstate 275 ramp to U.S. 50 blocked due to a crash. Click the...
WLWT 5
Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night. It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest. A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after 2 critically injured in Northside crash
CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood on Thursday. Police said it happened at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue. According to police, 35-year-old Daneisha Lyles was driving a 2017 Hyundai...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries, involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of wires down on Salem Road in Anderson Township
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of wires down, arcing fire, on Salem Road in Anderson Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Comments / 0