WLWT 5

All lanes reopen on south I-75 in Camp Washington after vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes on south I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the three left lanes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes on north I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the outer lanes on northbound Interstate 75 at Exit 4 toward Interstate 74 and U.S. 52. Click...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are now open on southbound Interstate 71/75 at Kyles Lane. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Kenton County, Thursday evening. Traffic cameras provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show police blocking the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71/75...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lane on interstate in Clifton has been cleared

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared from the roadway on I-75 in Clifton. Police have reopened all lanes and traffic is flowing in the area. A crash is blocking the left lane on northbound I-75 in Clifton, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks lane, delays traffic on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the right lane of the northbound Interstate 275 ramp to U.S. 50 blocked due to a crash. Click the...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 drivers in critical condition after Northside crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Northside Thursday night. It happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest. A 35-year-old woman, Daneisha Lyles, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata northbound when she crossed center, according to Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after 2 critically injured in Northside crash

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood on Thursday. Police said it happened at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 4500 block of Colerain Avenue. According to police, 35-year-old Daneisha Lyles was driving a 2017 Hyundai...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale due to a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Springfield Pike exit at 6:03 a.m. by the Ohio Department of...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH

