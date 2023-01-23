ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

City leaders propose $10 million in upgrades to Union Station overpasses

By Lindsay Stone
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ye6Za_0kOkgjsQ00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders are proposing $10 million in improvements to five downtown overpasses.

“What we’re really looking to do is improve the facade, repair a lot of maintenance under bridge like draining issues, and make structural improvements,” said Rusty Carr, interim director of the Department of Metropolitan Development.

The project is intended to change the perception of these overpasses– often seen as unclean and unsafe.

“Overall, we want to increase the pedestrian experience,” Carr said. “The experience of visitors, residents walking under for work or visiting the city for the game. We want to make sure these are places people actively want to visit instead of places people actively want to stay away from.”

The design plans are awaiting approval from the Indianapolis Historical Preservation Commission in March. The project would not require a tax increase. City officials say funding would come from city funding allocated for such improvements.

IACS cuts ties with animal rescue under investigation for neglect

“We don’t expect construction to start until mid-2024 and construction would take a couple years after that,” Carr said.

Crews will begin on the three overpasses near Union Station, before moving the overpasses near Delaware Street and Pennsylvania Street.

“We’ll work to improve lighting, as well as make improvements to the streetscape,” Carr added.

Carr says the renovations will cut down on the need for parking and will provide more room for sidewalks.

“Overall, the bridges were built to withstand lots of weight due to railroads,” Carr said. “They’re in good structural condition but it’s really about cleaning it up for the next half-century.”

The city is also planning to update the Union Station deck to make space in the plaza for more visitors, food vendors and entertainment. The project is still in its early stages but we’ll update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Pendleton Pike Progress project underway

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

First part of Hamilton County Fairgrounds upgrade given go-ahead

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Hamilton County Commissioners and county 4-H officials agreed Monday to proceed with what is called Phase 1A of a fairground redevelopment plan. The $15 million Phase 1A will include construction of a “Bicentennial Building” to replace the O.V. Winks Building and annex. Groundbreaking...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Some central Indiana police agencies to encrypt all police radio transmissions

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police scanners will go silent Monday morning across Hendricks County. In September, the Hendricks County Communications Center sent a press release that all police radio transmissions would become encrypted on Nov. 1, 2022. The agency said this transition has been studied for several years with the cooperation of all law enforcement agencies in Hendricks County.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in small plane crash on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on the railroad tracks. Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD crews on scene confirmed the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm slams into central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana. Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Forecasters predicted some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through, although those totals were revised slightly lower as temperatures remained above freezing […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Ambulance crashes on Campus Parkway, driver & passenger injured

At 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville police officers responded to the area of 13675 Campus Pkwy., Noblesville, in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located the vehicle involved. Evidence at the scene and witness statements...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy