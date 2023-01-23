ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders goes back on major promise

New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must go back on a major promise. “Never,” Sanders responded in 2017 when asked if he would ever return to Nike, the company that helped turn his persona into what it is today. That statement, however, was before Sanders became the next head coach of the Buffaloes. The Read more... The post Deion Sanders goes back on major promise appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin

Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
MADISON, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska

The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday. Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there. "The energy he brings, the new ...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023

The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit

Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
COLUMBUS, OH
