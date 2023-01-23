Read full article on original website
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
Former Michigan football running back and coach finds a new head coaching job
Former Michigan football legend, Tyrone Wheatley, has found a new home coaching the game he loves. On Thursday morning, Wayne State University announced it hired Wheatley as the school’s 20th head coach in program history. The former Wolverine running back coached the Denver Broncos running back group this past...
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Deion Sanders goes back on major promise
New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must go back on a major promise. “Never,” Sanders responded in 2017 when asked if he would ever return to Nike, the company that helped turn his persona into what it is today. That statement, however, was before Sanders became the next head coach of the Buffaloes. The Read more... The post Deion Sanders goes back on major promise appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado
Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
CB Austin Alexander decommits from Wisconsin
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic cornerback Austin Alexander has de-committed from Wisconsin and re-opened his recruitment he tells 247Sports. This comes after schools like USC and Iowa State offered recently. "When I originally committed, it was because of the staff that was there before, and then everything happened so fast,"...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska
The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday. Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there. "The energy he brings, the new ...
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
Ohio State football: Former 5-star needs to step-up in 2023
The Ohio State football team needs certain players to step up in 2023. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer will be one of them. The Ohio State football team’s offseason is underway as spring practices will start right around the corner on March 7th. The Buckeye defense will be expected to have a better season in 2023 as it will be year number two in implementing Jim Knowles’ system.
Look: Ohio State Football Offers Notable In-State Recruit
Ohio State extended an offer to an in-state running back on Thursday. Marquise Davis, who is from Cleveland, tweeted that he received an offer from the school after he had a talk with assistant head coach and running backs coach Tony Alford. Davis is a prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and has ...
