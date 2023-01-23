Read full article on original website
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
North Star 4th grader starts campaign to bring happiness to school staff
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth 4th grader is giving back to her school in a unique way. Amelia Hanson attends North Star Academy, which is a charter school in Duluth. The school focuses on eight core values of respect, responsibility, compassion, integrity, justice, hope, wisdom, and courage.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
Lake Superior Ice Festival preparations underway despite warmer than normal January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, but there’s some changes due to a warmer than average January. Organizers with the festival had to cancel the Midwest Ice-Racing Association ice races due to ice conditions out on the lake. “The ice...
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college. Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by...
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
Staffing Shortage: Duluth Schools forced to cancel bus service to 100 students Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in west Duluth were left scrambling to get to school Wednesday when their bus route was canceled at the last minute. “I apologize on behalf of Duluth Public Schools that we’ve had to take these extreme measures,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marquette Catholic School in Virginia is expanding. School officials announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to purchase a 60,000-square-foot building currently leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The future home of the school established in 1917 is located on...
Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season. The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
New Netflix Movie Features Scene In Duluth
A new movie on Netflix is showing the Northland a little bit of love and by the looks of it, the movie is turning into a pretty big hit! The movie just dropped this month and a listener let us in on the fact that we got some love about an hour in.
