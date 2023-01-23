Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman who lost son to fentanyl wants South Carolina legislature to address the issue
LAURENS, S.C. — Jada Smith lost her son to fentanyl in 2020. She wants state laws to change and wants people to learn more about the deadly drug. "[It's] a powerful drug. It doesn't discriminate," Smith said. It impacts people across gender, age, education and county lines in South...
WYFF4.com
"A matter of life or death": Carolina legislators work to protect substations after massive Moore County power outage
N.C. & S.C. — Months aftera substation shooting knocked out power for more than 34,000 people, North and South Carolina lawmakers are working to make sure electrical substations are protected. On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot at and damaged two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, leaving the rural...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Governor gives State of the State address
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina "will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes." McMaster delivered his sixth State of the State address to state senators and representatives at the Statehouse Wednesday night. (Watch full address above) McMaster started...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
WYFF4.com
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WYFF4.com
Florida man finds human-sized nutcracker that went missing during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida family who lost almost everything when Hurricane Ian battered the state is grateful that one of their beloved Christmas decorations has been found. A neighbor spotted the nutcracker in the water, and he initially thought it was a dead body. "Just for...
WYFF4.com
Day care worker charged after assault by 4-year-olds at Greenwood Head Start, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate day care worker was arrested and charged after police said she did nothing to stop an assault of 4-year-old students by two other 4-year-olds. Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of McCormick, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Greenwood Police Department.
Comments / 0