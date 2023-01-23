ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Governor gives State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster told state lawmakers South Carolina "will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes." McMaster delivered his sixth State of the State address to state senators and representatives at the Statehouse Wednesday night. (Watch full address above) McMaster started...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
MAULDIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy