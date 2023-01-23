Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Physics of football, Kansas City barbecue history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Kansas City, much like Cincinnati, has a rich history when it comes to sports, and of course, food. FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo is holding down the fort in Kansas City for Who Dey Nation. From a little bit of a physics lesson to Kansas City’s famous barbecue, he has been busy exploring what the city has to offer for football fans.
Fox 19
Small business creates Bengals jewelry
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One small business wears its Bengal pride proudly, and now you can hear all about it. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how you too can wear that pride. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
'Who Dey Express' returns for a second year
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kansas City is almost nine hours away, and that trip may not be the easiest or the cheapest to make. Many fans are making the trip on their own while some are getting some help from the 'Who Dey Express.' It's a unique way to get fans to Kansas City in style and on a budget.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
Fox 19
Watch for slick spots, crashes slow morning rush
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of us are waking up with a light coating of snow on our neighborhood streets. With temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s, watch for slick spots as you head out, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Several northern Kentucky school...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
Fox 19
Designs selected for $6M pedestrian bridge in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - State transportation officials have chosen a design for the pedestrian bridge connecting Downtown Cincinnati and Mt. Adams. The new bridge will replace the current two-bridge system, known as the Court Street Steps, that offers pedestrian access over Interstate 71/I-471 and Gilbert Avenue/US-22, a neighborhood known as Bucktown prior to highway construction in the 1950′s.
Fox 19
Crashes slow morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several crashes slowed interstates during the morning rush Friday. EB I-74/U.S. 52 just reopened at the Colerain Avenue/Beekman Street exit. Vehicles exited onto Colerain Avenue for nearly two hours after a car spun off into the median due to black ice. SB I-71/75 at the rest stop...
City of Cincinnati returns e-scooter curfew to original operating hours
After months with the scooters ending operating hours at 9 p.m., Cincinnati residents can now utilize the Lime and Bird scooters until 11 p.m.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
Fox 19
Tri-State hardware stores running low on winter supplies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some Tri-State hardware stores were running low on winter supplies as people braced for the incoming weather. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
