Read full article on original website
Theodore Aufdemorte
3d ago
She's not worthy of a comment. Who would have thought the city could have elected a worst mayor than the previous one's.
Reply
4
Vanessa
3d ago
she's in denial, lying about an affair also what are you 2 doing for about 4 -6 hours in a apartment, MAKING COOKIES!
Reply
3
Kurt Danos
3d ago
liar the crimes are out of control with no help not even 911.Facts
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Grammy Nominee Sean Ardoin: "Pick Positive People"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLake Charles, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
160 people have applied for 50 new civilian NOPD jobs. So far, none have been hired
In October, the New Orleans Police Department announced it was creating 50 new civilian jobs designed to shore up the dwindling police force. Three months later, the NOPD has 160 qualified applicants but has yet to hire a single one, according to the Civil Service Department. What's the hold-up? The...
WWL-TV
Mayor Cantrell seeking national help with New Orleans crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — More federal assets may be on the way to help the New Orleans Police Department counter a surge in violent crime. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell met in Washington, DC, with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the white house office of intergovernmental affairs. According to city spokesman Gregory Joseph, the mayor made a request for U.S. Marshals to return to the city.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
iheart.com
Two NOPD Officers Reassigned During Criminal Investigation
Two New Orleans police officers are reportedly under criminal investigation for violating department policy. The NOPD announced on Wednesday that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough had been reassigned by the Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. The nature of the violation wasn't disclosed in the statement. An NOPD...
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
WDSU
Two New Orleans police officers under criminal investigation
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers have been reassigned and are under a criminal investigation. The NOPD confirmed Wednesday that Sergeant Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned for "violations of NOPD policy." NOPD did not provide specifics about what policy was violated.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
Black men are 70x more likely to be killed in New Orleans than the national average
Black men are 70 times more likely to die due to homicide in New Orleans than the national average, according to the New Orleans Heath Department. City Council President JP Morrell spoke to Newell Normand about how the city can address crime.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Addresses Rumor of 'Sleeping Around' in Hilarious Video
ew Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not hold back when addressing rumors that she's been "sleeping around" while in office.
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
fox8live.com
Another stolen car from New Orleans crashes in Metairie following chase; one arrested
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 26) morning after deputies say that a stolen car, also from New Orleans, crashed after a chase with authorities. The stolen car pursuit is not connected to the incident of similar nature that occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
WWL-TV
DA Williams responds to mayor's comments on crime: "a missed opportunity"
NEW ORLEANS — District Attorney Jason Williams responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's comments about New Orleans crime on national television, calling them, "a missed opportunity." When Cantrell was asked on CBS Face The Nation mayoral panel about the city's homicide record, the mayor laid blame, in part, on the...
NOPD: Persons of interest wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday (Jan. 8).
wgno.com
St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
City Council hopes to reduce the alarming number of guns stolen from cars
"1,100 of 1,600 guns seized were stolen guns in 2022"
Comments / 21