New Orleans, LA

Theodore Aufdemorte
3d ago

She's not worthy of a comment. Who would have thought the city could have elected a worst mayor than the previous one's.

Vanessa
3d ago

she's in denial, lying about an affair also what are you 2 doing for about 4 -6 hours in a apartment, MAKING COOKIES!

Kurt Danos
3d ago

liar the crimes are out of control with no help not even 911.Facts

NOLA.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Mayor Cantrell seeking national help with New Orleans crime problem

NEW ORLEANS — More federal assets may be on the way to help the New Orleans Police Department counter a surge in violent crime. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell met in Washington, DC, with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the white house office of intergovernmental affairs. According to city spokesman Gregory Joseph, the mayor made a request for U.S. Marshals to return to the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate three shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Two NOPD Officers Reassigned During Criminal Investigation

Two New Orleans police officers are reportedly under criminal investigation for violating department policy. The NOPD announced on Wednesday that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough had been reassigned by the Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. The nature of the violation wasn't disclosed in the statement. An NOPD...
NOLA.com

Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Two New Orleans police officers under criminal investigation

NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers have been reassigned and are under a criminal investigation. The NOPD confirmed Wednesday that Sergeant Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned for "violations of NOPD policy." NOPD did not provide specifics about what policy was violated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

