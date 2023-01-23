Texas Tech track & field receives top 10 rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s and women’s track and field programs earned top 10 rankings in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings poll released Monday.

The men claimed the No. 2 spot while the women were ranked No. 10.

Tech hosted the Red Raider Open this past weekend as three school records went down.

On the men’s side, Zach Bradford set the new standard in the pole vault while Caleb Dean, Courtney Lindsey, Shaemar Uter, and Nylo Clarke broke a 4x400m relay time that stood for nearly 18 years.

On the women’s side, Demisha Roswell lowered her own school record in the 60m hurdles for a second-straight week at 7.98.

The men hold three of the nation’s top indoor marks following the weekend. Lindsey remains the nation’s 200m leader at 20.41, Bradford with his pole vault height of 5.72m (18-9.25), and the aforementioned men’s 4x400m team with a time of 3:04.52.

(A Texas Tech Press Release contributed to this report.)

