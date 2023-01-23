ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech track & field receives top 10 rankings

By RRN Staff &amp; Press Release
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xc8Jn_0kOkfSrA00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s and women’s track and field programs earned top 10 rankings in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings poll released Monday.

The men claimed the No. 2 spot while the women were ranked No. 10.

Tech hosted the Red Raider Open this past weekend as three school records went down.

On the men’s side, Zach Bradford set the new standard in the pole vault while Caleb Dean, Courtney Lindsey, Shaemar Uter, and Nylo Clarke broke a 4x400m relay time that stood for nearly 18 years.

On the women’s side, Demisha Roswell lowered her own school record in the 60m hurdles for a second-straight week at 7.98.

The men hold three of the nation’s top indoor marks following the weekend. Lindsey remains the nation’s 200m leader at 20.41, Bradford with his pole vault height of 5.72m (18-9.25), and the aforementioned men’s 4x400m team with a time of 3:04.52.

(A Texas Tech Press Release contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech’s Bradford earns Big 12 weekly honor

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, Texas Tech receives Big 12 Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors. Zach Bradford landed the award after breaking Texas Tech’s pole vault record in his second meet with the Red Raiders. The Kansas transfer cleared 5.67m before finishing at 5.72m and currently leads […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech trio lands on preseason All-Big 12 baseball team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Ty Coleman, Mason Molina, and Hudson White were named to the preseason All-Big 12 baseball team on Wednesday. The honorees were selected in a vote of the league’s head coaches and coaches could not vote for their own players. White returns as the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is expected from both school districts after a fight broke out during a varsity boys’ basketball game between Lorenzo and Crosbyton Wednesday night. A video of the fight shows a Hornets player in white throwing a punch at a player from Crosbyton. The...
CROSBYTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech represented in this week’s Dubai Desert Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Ludvig Aberg and Red Raider alum Hurly Long compete in DP Tour Dubai Desert Classic hosted by the Emirates GC this weekend in Dubai. The four-day event begins on Thursday morning and runs through Sunday. Aberg earned the exemption to the DP Tour event after finishing the fall season ranked No. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech women’s tennis sweeps Sunday doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on courts one and three against ACU (1-2).First, Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova defeated […]
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
ABC Big 2 News

D1Baseball ranks Texas Tech in Preseason Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech received its third preseason ranking with the release of D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders are ranked 24th in the nation. Oklahoma State (No. 9) and TCU (No. 15) are the other Big 12 teams in the rankings. Texas Tech was previously ranked No. 16 by Perfect […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech men’s tennis picks up first win of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders dropped one point and picked up a ranked victory in their win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Falls Tennis & Athletic Club. Starting with doubles, the Red Raiders (1-2) took the doubles point for an early lead against Louisiana (0-1). On court three, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy