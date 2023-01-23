ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

tjmk
4d ago

A referendum is just poll of what people what, it does not automatically become the law. If referendums were the law of the land Marijuana would be legal in Wisconsin. Unfortunately it's up to the Legislation to make the final call. And they say voters have rights that count..🤷🏻‍♂️🤷‍♀️

nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

North Carolina legislative staffer with Wisconsin ties, history of extremist views, resigns

Carlton Huffman had a long record of espousing controversial views about race, immigrants, and North Carolina history before he started a job with the General Assembly earlier this month. According to an online staff listing, Huffman, who previously worked for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and was political director for Fond du Lac County District […] The post North Carolina legislative staffer with Wisconsin ties, history of extremist views, resigns appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority

The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

What will they do when they have to make the tough decisions?

When times are tough, solving problems are often more difficult. But in Wisconsin, times aren’t tough, at least when it comes to balancing the budget. Wisconsin has a huge budget surplus, more than $6 billion, as Governor Tony Evers and state legislators work to prepare the next state budget. The state is awash in cash, with a surplus larger than ever before, thanks largely to an infusion of federal cash to deal with the pandemic. Governor Evers wants more money for public education and a 10% tax cut for the middle class, among other spending priorities. Republicans who control the Legislature are targeting a flat tax that would largely benefit the wealthy. But with this much cash on hand, deciding how to spend it should be easier than if the state was broke. This is a good problem to have, and if our lawmakers in Madison work together, perhaps we can adopt a state budget that funds many priorities. These are the decisions are lawmakers are elected to make. If they play their cards right, they could adopt a budget that addresses the state’s most urgent needs and still provide significant tax cuts to Wisconsinites.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address

MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage

MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
MADISON, WI
101 WIXX

Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI

