Bayfield County, WI

northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
HAYWARD, WI
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

La Pointe seeks shift in law enforcement levy for Ashland County

LA POINTE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Madeline Island Town of La Pointe is asking the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to deny Ashland County the power to collect property taxes for law enforcement the County no longer provides. For the past 27 years, the County paid the town to...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

One Northland sled dog’s journey back to racing after tragic crash

BRULE, WI. (Northern News Now) -In the backwoods of Brule, Wisconsin, the team at Redington Mushing is preparing for their biggest races of the year. But last year at this time, the Redington team was facing a much bigger challenge. They were helping one of their own start the long road to recovery.
BRULE, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth

Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
SUPERIOR, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address

MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the site in Duluth plans on closing on Jan. 28, while the COVID testing sites located in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will end operations on Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE

