Lake Superior Ice Festival preparations underway despite warmer than normal January
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, but there’s some changes due to a warmer than average January. Organizers with the festival had to cancel the Midwest Ice-Racing Association ice races due to ice conditions out on the lake. “The ice...
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
La Pointe seeks shift in law enforcement levy for Ashland County
LA POINTE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Madeline Island Town of La Pointe is asking the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to deny Ashland County the power to collect property taxes for law enforcement the County no longer provides. For the past 27 years, the County paid the town to...
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
One Northland sled dog’s journey back to racing after tragic crash
BRULE, WI. (Northern News Now) -In the backwoods of Brule, Wisconsin, the team at Redington Mushing is preparing for their biggest races of the year. But last year at this time, the Redington team was facing a much bigger challenge. They were helping one of their own start the long road to recovery.
Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season. The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent...
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
Staffing Shortage: Duluth Schools forced to cancel bus service to 100 students Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in west Duluth were left scrambling to get to school Wednesday when their bus route was canceled at the last minute. “I apologize on behalf of Duluth Public Schools that we’ve had to take these extreme measures,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address
MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a slow close, testing sites across Minnesota are planning on closing this week. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the site in Duluth plans on closing on Jan. 28, while the COVID testing sites located in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport will end operations on Sunday.
Reaction to Biden Administration’s mining ban for BWCA watershed
U.S. Govt. signs order banning mining in BWCA watershed for 20 years. Sunday, January 29 will be the 4th annual Family Fun Day in the Town of Hayward.
No. 2 Hawks shutout Spartans in Superior; C-E-C beat Rock Ridge in overtime thriller 4-3
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough loss on the road the Hermantown boys hockey team bounced back with an 11-0 win over Superior, while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey took the trip to Virginia and left with a thrilling 4-3 victory. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
