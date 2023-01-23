The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center recently selected School of Nursing Assistant Professor Kate Doyon as a member of its Examination Development Committee. The center recognized Doyon for her “commitment and dedication to [the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center] and our mission of promoting a certification process that advances quality in the provision of care to patients and families facing life limiting illnesses,” according to a commendation letter.

