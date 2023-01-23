Read full article on original website
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Isn't it just terrible when someone's wearing the same couture lion head dress as you?. In perhaps the most unrelatable scenario of all time, a straight-faced Kylie Jenner was seen watching on as Irina Shayk strutted the same black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show on Monday (23 January).
Schiaparelli presented its Spring 2023 haute couture collection during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
If you were scrolling through Instagram this morning and thought you were seeing red, you were probably just watching Doja Cat’s arrival at the Schiaparelli show. Doja Cat’s fashion week look featured full-on red body crystals—30,000 Swarovski crystals to be exact. The singer’s entire head, face and arms were artfully bedazzled in red to match her fiery red Schiaparelli look. While Paris Couture week brings out the height of fashion on the runway, on the street and especially on celebrities, the Schiaparelli show always manages to take the drama a step further. Daniel Roseberry, the current designer behind Schiaparelli, is known...
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, shared a sweet moment with her dad Seal during the premiere of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet on Wednesday night, posing for the cameras in all-black ensembles. GrosbyGroup ...
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
The Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet is giving the Golden Globes a run for its money. Last night, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the 28th annual CCA ceremony, and they brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. And if there was one micro trend that emerged from the awards show, it was the abundance of sheer dresses.
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Justin's not always known for his extreme style choices, but this is certainly one that stands out.
It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels...
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
