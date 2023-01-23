ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV

By Rob Masson
 3 days ago
Jo Billiot
3d ago

OMG... please.. everyone in new Orleans... please sign the recall petition....she is absolutely a disgrace to New Orleans and the state of Louisiana....with an FBI investigation in the process....she should NOT be allowed to speak on behalf of the city nor be allowed to make any.. whatsoever.... decisions concerning the city of new Orleans.....she can't even get the city's trash picked up....... she's trash herself... makes me wanna vomit...🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Ronald Netter
3d ago

The Mayor appears Delusional and need a Jacket.. Nut jacket I might clarify...Wow she appears to me disconnected from reality , OMG how insulting to the Residents of New Orleans how she describes crime in the NO..

I'M SPEAKING!!!!!!!
3d ago

Cantrell lives in so many peoples head RENT FREE, But it's very funny to me because I NEVER voted for her nor Nagin. I've always been a FREE THINKER and I was right on these two, so I have NO WORRIES!!! #YallFixIt! 😝

