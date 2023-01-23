ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PENN HILLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska

Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pothole season in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — AAA says the average cost of fixing your car after you hit a pothole is $600. This is the time of year when more and more are popping up in the Pittsburgh region. "One out of 10 people who did hit a pothole sustained damage, and on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident. McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat

New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart

Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police respond to head-on collision

State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

