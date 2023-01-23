Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Ex-Greensburg police chief resigned upon arrest on federal drug charges
Shawn Denning is out of the Greensburg police station and off the city payroll. Mayor Robb Bell confirmed Thursday that Denning “resigned immediately” as Greensburg’s police chief when he was arrested Tuesday at City Hall on federal drug charges. Denning, 41, of Delmont is accused of acting...
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
beavercountyradio.com
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania care home worker sentenced to 17 years for abusing residents
A man will spend 17 years in prison for abusing people with physical and mental disabilities in Beaver County. Last year, Zachary Dinell admitted to recording himself abusing people at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton. Residents of the care facility were punched, kicked, choked and had liquids rubbed into their...
Contractor accused of scamming clients back in jail
John Bartos was arrested this week by sheriff's deputies after they discovered he had warrants in several courts.
pghcitypaper.com
CP Jail Watch: Incarcerated individual says stroke was caused by jail withholding medication
A medically vulnerable individual incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail says he had a stroke after the jail refused him necessary medication for an extended period of time and that he was left laying unresponsive on the floor of his cell for more than an hour during a medical emergency late last year.
wtae.com
Pothole season in the Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — AAA says the average cost of fixing your car after you hit a pothole is $600. This is the time of year when more and more are popping up in the Pittsburgh region. "One out of 10 people who did hit a pothole sustained damage, and on...
Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County homicide detectives on Wednesday laid out a play-by-play of the events that took place in Brackenridge when police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. “Swan [the suspect] covered a lot of geography and there are some issues with...
wtae.com
D.A. visits scenes related to killing of Brackenridge Police Chief McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala joined county police and municipal police Wednesday in visiting several scenes related to the investigation ofthe day Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed. "Sometimes you can read it or you can see a picture of it but...
Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident. McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
New Kensington police arrest wanted man found sleeping in car with loaded pistol on seat
New Kensington police arrested a man on a felony charge after an officer said he found him sleeping in a running car with a loaded pistol on the seat. Jermaine Landell Jett, 23, of the 200 block of Bachman Road in Harrison was charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license along with resisting arrest, giving false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness.
wtae.com
Woman testifies against husband accused of shooting her on I-579 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man accused of shooting his wife on Interstate 579 and leaving her there appeared in court on Thursday afternoon. Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Crew is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person. His wife used...
Police: Wanted man arrested after pulling stolen gun on couple arguing outside Harmar motel room
Harmar police accused a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun with pulling a stolen pistol on a couple who were arguing outside their motel room at 2 a.m. Police said the gun had been altered to fire like a machine gun. Vincent Johnson III, 22, of...
4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart
Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
Man wanted in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in Pittsburgh apprehended
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced the arrest of a man wanted for the murder of a Pittsburgh man Dec. 26 in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police arrested Ambrose J. Sample Jr., 42, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Allegedly Resists Arrest During Incident in Reynoldsville Borough
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly resisted arrest during an incident that occurred in Reynoldsville Borough. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department on Friday, January 20, filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Travis Michael Hayes, of Indiana, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
State police respond to head-on collision
State police were called to a head-on collision this morning. The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. along Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township, Fayette County, according to a 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher initially told Channel 11 a PennDOT truck was involved and that there were injuries reported, but a...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
