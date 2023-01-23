Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keyontae Johnson leads No. 5 K-State in reunion vs. Gators
The game doesn’t count in the conference standings for either team, but it’s likely to be an emotional game for
Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings
247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
Florida football: Gators extend offer to elite Alabama commit
Florida football is hard at work as they continue to put together their 2024 recruiting class. Lately, Napier has been extending offers to players committed elsewhere in the SEC in an attempt to poach them from their current school and send a message to the country. His latest offer went...
Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home
At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
WCJB
Gator softball team picked to win SEC in preseason poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After serving as the SEC’s lone representative in last year’s Women’s College World Series, the Gator softball team is picked to win this year’s SEC. Florida received five of 13 first-place votes by league coaches in Thursday’s preseason poll. This is the first time since 2019 that UF is tabbed as the conference favorite.
Gator Country
Phillips has the Florida Gators “real high” in his recruitment
Last weekend, several prospects from the state of Alabama visited the Florida Gators for junior day including a few prospects who made their first trip to Gainesville. 2024 linebacker Joseph Phillips (6-3, 225, Tuskegee, AL. Booker T. Washington) was on campus and enjoyed getting to meet everyone and see what the Gators’ have to offer.
Florida Gators News: DJ Lagway getting other offers, track team is ranked
Recruiting is a never-ending cycle of players getting offered, committing, then still getting offers, and coaches having to continue to recruit players that already committed. So while the Florida Gators already have three commitments for the 2024 class, there will still be work to be done to fend off rivals from poaching them.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
floridagators.com
Gators, Gamecocks Bring Familiar Faces Back to O'Dome
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brent Wright recalls the exact moment he wanted to make a difference. His hometown of Miami. At a McDonald's. Wright, one of the most important basketball signees in University of Florida history, watched as a young boy struggled to order his food because he couldn't read the menu.
Gator Country
Former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers to Florida
Billy Napier continues to repair Florida’s offensive line with the addition of Kentucky transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin. The Florida Gators’ social media team announced the 6-8, 340-pound offensive lineman’s commitment on Wednesday morning. “Be like Kiyaunta. Welcome to the Swamp,” they wrote on Twitter. Goodwin was originally...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston stuns GHS, sweeps series
Last month, the Williston boys basketball team held Gainesville High to a season-low in points in a 54-46 win at home. On Tuesday night at the Purple Palace, the visiting Red Devils clamped down even more. Junior Quincy Parker (10 points) hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining as...
WCJB
UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
WCJB
UF ranked as top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is getting high praise for its online bachelor’s degree programs. For the second year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranked UF as the top institution in the country to offer online bachelor’s degrees. UF’s online business administration...
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
WCJB
Gainesville Sun announces move of ‘The Guardian’ publication to an email newsletter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Gainesville Guardian, a weekly publication of the Gainesville Sun, announced it would stop being published. Instead, the Guardian will become an email newsletter. An online article attributed the change to “the economic challenges of the local news business.”. The final published edition...
WCJB
‘Safety is just not there’: Gainesville officials host guided walks to notify about redesign plans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville Transportation officials walked and talked along with residents, in ‘Corridor Walks’, to get their input to create safer roads. Corridor Walks is a six-segment outreach from January 24th through the 26th. “I’m glad the city is taking user input on how...
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
WCJB
Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County. Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County. He had been missing since Saturday when family...
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
