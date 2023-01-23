ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator softball team picked to win SEC in preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After serving as the SEC’s lone representative in last year’s Women’s College World Series, the Gator softball team is picked to win this year’s SEC. Florida received five of 13 first-place votes by league coaches in Thursday’s preseason poll. This is the first time since 2019 that UF is tabbed as the conference favorite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Phillips has the Florida Gators “real high” in his recruitment

Last weekend, several prospects from the state of Alabama visited the Florida Gators for junior day including a few prospects who made their first trip to Gainesville. 2024 linebacker Joseph Phillips (6-3, 225, Tuskegee, AL. Booker T. Washington) was on campus and enjoyed getting to meet everyone and see what the Gators’ have to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators, Gamecocks Bring Familiar Faces Back to O'Dome

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brent Wright recalls the exact moment he wanted to make a difference. His hometown of Miami. At a McDonald's. Wright, one of the most important basketball signees in University of Florida history, watched as a young boy struggled to order his food because he couldn't read the menu.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers to Florida

Billy Napier continues to repair Florida’s offensive line with the addition of Kentucky transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin. The Florida Gators’ social media team announced the 6-8, 340-pound offensive lineman’s commitment on Wednesday morning. “Be like Kiyaunta. Welcome to the Swamp,” they wrote on Twitter. Goodwin was originally...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston stuns GHS, sweeps series

Last month, the Williston boys basketball team held Gainesville High to a season-low in points in a 54-46 win at home. On Tuesday night at the Purple Palace, the visiting Red Devils clamped down even more. Junior Quincy Parker (10 points) hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF College of Pharmacy celebrates its 100th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Pharmacy marks the start of its 100th year with a centennial kickoff celebration on Thursday. The College of Pharmacy is the oldest health college at UF. Alumni, faculty, staff, and students from the college are all invited to the celebration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tony Salazar

Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church

Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL

