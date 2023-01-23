ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat

The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term

With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term

This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

