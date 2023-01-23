Read full article on original website
CPS Energy sells 5.9-acre parcel on River Walk to McCombs family
CPS Energy has sold a coveted stretch of vacant land on the River Walk — next to the San Antonio Museum of Art and across Interstate 35 from the Pearl — to a group owned by the McCombs family. McCombs Family Partners bought the 5.9-acre parcel, at the...
Ana Sandoval formally resigns as City Council lays plans to fill District 7 seat
The City of San Antonio will begin accepting applications for a temporary City Council appointment on Feb. 13 — the council’s second opening in three months. Members of the council voted Thursday to accept the resignation of District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, who is stepping down at the end of the month to start a new job in the research division at University Health.
Even without water champion Lyle Larson, Texas lege poised to tackle tough water issues
With its rich and complicated water history, San Antonio could play a substantial role in how state water challenges are addressed this legislative session, even without former State Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio), long considered one of the state’s most influential water champions. That’s the view of SAWS President...
City moves to use eminent domain to acquire bar property for Alamo Museum
After impassioned pleas on both sides of the issue, City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that allows for the seizure of a bar owner’s property to make way for the planned Alamo Museum and Visitor Center. Nine of 11 council members voted in favor of acquiring the property —...
Tech Port Center gets new name, $2.3M investment from Boeing
The Tech Port Center and Arena, a high-tech concert venue and e-sports center that opened last year on the South Side, has a new name and plans to expand its education offerings after Boeing announced a $2.3 million investment Tuesday in partnership with the Kelly Heritage Foundation. The name change...
Sakai wants ‘shared power’ with commissioners, won’t commit to The Link, downtown baseball stadium
New Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai — a longtime civil court judge before he was elected in November — says he’s focused on applying his bench experience to solving problems within the criminal justice system, updating decades-old county technology systems and improving working conditions for county employees.
Only the beginning: North Loop 1604 expansion will make for a decade of on-ramps to traffic jams
Motorists who frequently travel North Loop 1604 have been coping with lane closures, major gridlock and other impacts of construction for more than a year. The first phase of the $1 billion lane expansion project began in May 2021 on a stretch of roadway spanning from State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) to Interstate 10.
Need assistance lowering your property taxes? The City of San Antonio is set to help.
The City of San Antonio plans to host free workshops to help residents reduce their property tax bills, as well as access a number of other services designed to keep people in their homes. The sessions will help residents apply for a homestead exemption and provide coaching for residents who...
Council members move to boost renters’ awareness of their rights
Four San Antonio City Council members stood with several housing rights groups in the blustery rain Tuesday to announce a plan to raise awareness of renters’ existing rights to safe housing. Ultimately, they hope a “Tenant Bill of Rights” resolution will spread awareness of existing rights, and eventually lead...
With no high-profile opponent in sight, Mayor Ron Nirenberg files for reelection to 4th term
With roughly $330,000 in his campaign account, Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for reelection to a fourth and final term Thursday. “I believe San Antonio is on the move and on the cusp of really great days ahead,” Nirenberg told reporters after filing his paperwork with the city clerk. “The truth of the matter is the best days for San Antonio are still ahead of us.”
San Antonio officials remain in the dark about TxDOT’s Broadway plans
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said this week that they’re ready to begin construction on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor as soon as late this year. The news came as a surprise to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh, who each said, as of Wednesday morning, that they hadn’t received an update from TxDOT.
New restaurant at Stinson Airport blazes trails for Southside youth
The new Trailblazer Café at the Stinson Municipal Airport is dedicated not only to aviation pioneers of the past but trailblazers of the present and future. And, there’s a juicy, stacked burger to go along with that. The restaurant, serving a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, salads, smoothies...
New County Judge Peter Sakai to lay out his agenda in livestreamed event
When County Judge Peter Sakai took office on Jan. 1, it marked the first change of executive leadership for Bexar County in more than two decades. As he begins his new role after more than 25 years in the judiciary, Sakai will share his vision for the first 100 days of his administration Thursday morning in an event hosted by the San Antonio Report and KLRN TV.
Will San Antonio breakfast taco joints raise prices due to egg costs?
San Antonio’s taqueria owners are paying a lot more for eggs, but many say they want to avoid increasing the price of this city’s beloved morning staple. “I can go up 10 cents [per breakfast taco] — that’s not a lot, right? But that’s not going to cover the cost,” said Helen Velesiotis, who has owned Taco Taco Cafe on Hildebrand Avenue for 24 years.
Efforts on the West Side seek to balance economic development and culture-rich neighborhoods
An ambitious plan to revive what some call the corazón of San Antonio, a historic neighborhood characterized by both rich cultural attributes and economic decline, is unfolding alongside low-key but no less deliberate efforts to secure its past and future. The Westside Legacy Fund, founded in recent months by...
San Antonio’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped from 2019 to 2021, city data shows
Greenhouse gas emissions released into San Antonio’s atmosphere dropped slightly between 2019 and 2021, according to new city data, but the rate of reduction is not enough to meet its future climate plan goals, a city executive said Wednesday. Greenhouse gases, according to the city’s Office of Sustainability, dropped...
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue police
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response. The San Antonio Democrat and other Democratic senators are introducing...
Bar owner plans to fight city’s bid to use eminent domain for Alamo museum
The owner of a downtown bar that the state wants to acquire for the new Alamo museum said Thursday he is going to stand his ground. Now the City of San Antonio is moving to seize the property near Alamo Plaza through the condemnation process and eminent domain laws, a municipality’s right under the law to take property for public use.
South San trustees reject bid to close four schools to avert financial crisis
A recommendation to close four South San Antonio Independent School District schools in an effort to avert a looming financial crisis was rejected by trustees during an emotional meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre had recommended closing Athens Elementary School, Kindred Elementary School, Kazen Middle School and West Campus High...
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term
This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
