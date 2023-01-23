ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Home builders show support for Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are headed to the state Capitol next week to address one way to tackle the insurance crisis. People who build homes here in the state shared some ways they think can help as well. Outside of the incentive fund that lawmakers will...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy