brproud.com
Home builders show support for Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are headed to the state Capitol next week to address one way to tackle the insurance crisis. People who build homes here in the state shared some ways they think can help as well. Outside of the incentive fund that lawmakers will...
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
KTBS
Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana has officially expired
ST. AMANT, La. - A $50,000 lottery ticket officially expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. It was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on LA 22 in St. Amant. The winning ticket had matched four of the five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. People are wondering...
postsouth.com
Update on Louisiana transgender doctor and her fight with insurance companies Humana and Cigna
Good news keeps coming for Shreveport UrgentEMS and its owner Dr. Tiffany Najberg. Since changing her first name in 2021, Najberg has been fighting with insurance companies Humana, Cigna and CVS-owned Aetna for payment reimbursements. Najberg and her clinic have lost almost $200,000 in insurance payments due to the companies...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
brproud.com
Mayor Broome travels to Washington D.C. for partnership with Biden-Harris Administration
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and other Louisiana leaders traveled to the nation’s capital to continue a growing partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. On Wednesday, the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement hosted a group of state and local...
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
brproud.com
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
Online pharmacy’s operations halted over untimely payment of claims, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has issued cease-and-desist orders to Express Scripts and the Office of Group Benefits. According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, both organizations violated state law by failing to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims in a timely manner.
