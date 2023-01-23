Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Sooners moving up in 2023 recruiting rankings
National Signing Day in college football recruiting for 2023 is next Wednesday (Feb. 1), and the Oklahoma football class for next season is getting more notice and higher ratings than it did just two months ago during the early signing period. The Sooners’ 2023 class is virtually complete. The class...
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma
Eagles' Jalen Hurts, 49ers' Brock Purdy recall epic college shootout. Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy are familiar foes, having met in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season as Big 12 rivals.
Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal
Reed Lindsey spent four years at OU and will leave as a grad transfer with two years eligibility remaining.
Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL
Drew Batt played a variety of positions in 8-man football at Turpin and will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
247Sports
TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen
TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
The Sooners offered Eli Merck as a preferred walk-on in late December, and on Wednesday, the record-setting wideout from South Carolina committed.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
CandysDirt.com
Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder
When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
An Oklahoma witness at Choctaw reported watching a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object over a roadway at 7:09 p.m. on November 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
