Fort Worth, TX

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners moving up in 2023 recruiting rankings

National Signing Day in college football recruiting for 2023 is next Wednesday (Feb. 1), and the Oklahoma football class for next season is getting more notice and higher ratings than it did just two months ago during the early signing period. The Sooners’ 2023 class is virtually complete. The class...
NORMAN, OK
The Exponent

NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma

Eagles' Jalen Hurts, 49ers' Brock Purdy recall epic college shootout. Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy are familiar foes, having met in one of the most exciting games of the 2019 college football season as Big 12 rivals.
AMES, IA
247Sports

TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen

TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
CandysDirt.com

Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder

When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
YUKON, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
EDMOND, OK
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
