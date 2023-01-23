Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
A tennis star vowed to use her early Australian Open snub as 'motivation.' Now she's one match from her second Grand Slam in a year.
Despite winning Wimbledon in July, the 23-year-old has competed on peripheral courts rather than the massive arenas befitting of a Grand Slam champion.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
Novak Djokovic shuts down Tommy Paul, to face Tsitsipas for title
Novak Djokovic put aside some shaky play in the early going and took over his Australian Open semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th championship at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
Clue that shows Novak Djokovic is playing mind games with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open
An offhand comment by Novak Djokovic in his press conference after crushing Alex de Minaur shows that the Serb superstar might already be playing mind games with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Djokovic is no 'villain' - took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and defended Novak Djokovic who has been accused of dramatising his injury during this year's tournament. Azarenka went on to turn the match around and eventually lift the trophy, but she had to defend herself from accusations of gamesmanship and cheating.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
NBC Sports
Tommy Paul wins Australian Open all-American quarterfinal; Novak Djokovic next
Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an NCAA title for the University of Florida, he was traveling outside of the United States for the first time and participating in his second Grand Slam tournament. So...
Djokovic father filmed with fans holding Russian flags at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing banned Russian flags at the Australian Open, including one featuring Vladimir Putin, in scenes Ukraine's ambassador Thursday slammed as "a disgrace". Spectators are banned from having Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded action when they were seen among the crowd last week.
msn.com
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nine-times Wimbledon men's doubles champion Todd Woodbridge said on Thursday it was "heartbreaking" to hear the All England Club had made the decision to cut the event to best-of-three sets rather than five from this year.
Magda Linette: Unseeded player credits calm as her weapon at Australian Open
Fans and pundits alike expected a Polish player would compete in the semifinal of this year's Australian Open -- but possibly not an unseeded one.
