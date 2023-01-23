ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
ESPN

Novak Djokovic shuts down Tommy Paul, to face Tsitsipas for title

Novak Djokovic put aside some shaky play in the early going and took over his Australian Open semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th championship at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
AFP

Djokovic is no 'villain' - took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and defended Novak Djokovic who has been accused of dramatising his injury during this year's tournament. Azarenka went on to turn the match around and eventually lift the trophy, but she had to defend herself from accusations of gamesmanship and cheating.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
AFP

Djokovic father filmed with fans holding Russian flags at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing banned Russian flags at the Australian Open, including one featuring Vladimir Putin, in scenes Ukraine's ambassador Thursday slammed as "a disgrace". Spectators are banned from having Russian or Belarusian flags at the Grand Slam after Ukraine's ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, demanded action when they were seen among the crowd last week.
msn.com

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
The Independent

The world’s most overrated cities according to reviews – and London is in the top 10

The world’s most overrated cities have been revealed in a new analysis of travellers’ online reviews – and London is in the top 10.Based on analysis of thousands of reviews left on travel rating platforms for 85 destinations worldwide, the list evaluates the likelihood of tourists being “disappointed” by a trip.Bangkok was rated the most disappointing city, with a 16.6 per cent likelihood of travellers feeling let-down, according to data analysts’ assessment on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk.The Thai capital’s most disappointing attraction was found to be Khaosan Road.In at number two was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya, with a disappointment...

