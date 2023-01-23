Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
Yardbarker
Report: New York Giants Quarterback Considering Retirement
The New York Giants quarterback situation is about to get more complicated this offseason. Quarterback Daniel Jones has free agency coming up. He played well this season, and the Giants will likely franchise tag him or sign him in the coming months. Another Giants quarterback is also considering other options for next season.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/24: Schoen, salary cap, Jones, more headlines
Daniel Jones the priority over Saquon Barkley? | Big Blue View. New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen seemed to indicate on Monday that while he wants both players back re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones might take precedence over bringing back running back Saquon Barkley. Schoen, side-by-side with head coach Brian...
Big Blue View
Close the gap mock offseason
Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 million Guaranteed.
Big Blue View
A Daniel Jones Thought Experiment
How many of the top these QBs would have performed as well or better than Daniel Jones with the 2022 NY Giants? (In no particular order) The QB would have to deal with the Giants' shaky offensive line and practice squad receivers. My opinions below. Mahomes. Allen. Burrow. Tagovailoa. Hurts.
Big Blue View
Signing versus tagging Jones
One of the strategies being discussed is the Giants tagging Jones with either the Franchise or Non-Exclusive Tag. Both have a lot of merit if his agent has a lot of interest from desperate QB needy teams like Carolina, Indy, Houston, Vegas and maybe the Jets. Franchising him locks down Jones or at least guarantees two first round picks should we get outbid.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/25: Honors for Daboll, Barkley, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, more headlines
Giants’ free agents: Which defensive players should they bring back?. New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was clear on Monday that retaining as many of the team’s in-house free agents as possible was an offseason priority. Schoen also said the Giants have to determine how to “divvy up” their financial pie and set “priority positions.”
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
Big Blue View
State of the Union (Ownership, FO, Coaching edition)
The 2022 season is now over for the New York Giants. By any measure, it was a successful year. The team performed well, exceeding expectations and overcoming adversity. It's now time to review the season and take a look forward. Following is one man's opinion. Ownership - Decision making and...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Brian Daboll named PFWA Coach of the Year
The honors are beginning to roll in for New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. On Thursday, Daboll was announced as the NFL Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). In his first season as a head coach, the 47-year-old Daboll led the Giants to...
Big Blue View
Start of the Offseason mock draft
What's up BBV. IT was a great ride, but it comes to an end. The Eagles game showed us a lot. Mainly, that we have a long way to go. It could take a few years, it could take one good offseason. It all depends on how we hit on players we acquire and how the ones we have develop. Schoen has some more room to work with then last year, so let's see what we can do.
