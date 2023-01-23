Read full article on original website
Southern Sass
3d ago
Where did these little thugs get a gun?!? Parents should be held accountable as well. You people in Abilene need to get ahold of your kids and the parents need to check their kids!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
ktxs.com
What's Trending: 76-year-old shoots ill husband, police K-9 commits lunch theft
ABILENE, Texas — A 76-year-old woman fatally shot her ill husband and barricaded herself in his hospital room for four hours this past weekend. Ellen Gilland told officers that her husband had been ill for some time and that the couple had planned the shooting together. Gilland did not...
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 17 – 24
01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
Murder or Self Defense? Trial for father, son accused of killing neighbor over trash in alley begins in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son accused of killing their neighbor during a fight over trash left in an Abilene alleyway is centered around this question. . . was this an act of murder or self defense? Opening arguments took place Tuesday morning in the trial of Johnnie Dee and […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Abilene police facing Assault on a Peace Officer charges
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot by Abilene police officers Sunday evening is now facing felony charges. The unidentified 36-year-old man, who is still hospitalized in critical condition, is now charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer charge and three other charges pending. His bond is currently set at $1 million. […]
UPDATE: Abilene Police say man who was shot by officer had a handgun
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to the APD, the suspect who pulled a weapon on officers on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, remains in critical condition in a local hospital. The 36-year-old male is facing a charge of first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace...
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
Murder trial for Abilene father and son set to begin Tuesday
ABILENE, Texas — (Editor's note: The attached video was originally published in April 2019) Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a father and son accused of killing their neighbor in a dispute. Michael Theodore Miller and John Dee Allen Miller were arrested in September 2018 for the...
ktxs.com
Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County
HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
Millers Trial: Day One witnesses, opening statements and forensic report
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The trial of a father and son who were accused of killing their neighbor during a fight in an Abilene alleyway over trash began January 24. Both Johnnie Dee and Michael Miller were charged in connection with the murder of Aaron Howard, who was shot and killed in an alley on […]
Comments / 7