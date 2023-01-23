ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 7

Southern Sass
3d ago

Where did these little thugs get a gun?!? Parents should be held accountable as well. You people in Abilene need to get ahold of your kids and the parents need to check their kids!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Police log Jan. 17 – 24

01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County

HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
JONES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy