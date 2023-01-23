Read full article on original website
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
Mission Drive shooting leaves one person dead, second in critical condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday night shooting on Mission Drive resulted in one person’s death and left a second person injured, officials say. Authorities say it was shortly before 7:30 p.m. when they were called to the 3300 block of Mission Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue.
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended, what’s next? City leaders explain
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Tuesday afternoon lawyers and law enforcement paid a visit at the popular Tigerland bar Reggie’s and suspended its alcohol license. The bar is under fire for serving alcohol to those underage. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, left...
The mental health impact of mass shootings
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In just a span of a weekend we’ve seen back-to-back mass shootings across the country, including here in Louisiana. A shooter opened fire in a nightclub in Baton Rouge, injuring 12 people; meanwhile, here in Shreveport, a shooter injured eight people, including children. “It...
City leaders discuss placing lights on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The recent deaths of a 71-year-old woman and an LSU student on Burbank Drive has raised safety concerns for those who walk along the roadways at night. Two people were killed weeks apart, both on Burbank Drive. Ethel Wesley and Madison Brooks were killed...
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
Four taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – EMS confirms that four people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road. EMS says that four individuals are in serious but stable condition. One of...
Residents escape unharmed from early morning fire on Poydras Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported house fire a little before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The home was located in 13900 block of Poydras Avenue. Fire was seen flowing through the roof of the home and firefighters went to...
LSU Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to face No. 23 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
Mayor Broome travels to Washington D.C. for partnership with Biden-Harris Administration
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and other Louisiana leaders traveled to the nation’s capital to continue a growing partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. On Wednesday, the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement hosted a group of state and local...
Jane Fonda to speak at YWCA Greater Baton Rouge event in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is slated to deliver a speech at a March event hosted by the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge. The organization says the 85-year-old star of “80 for Brady” will be the featured guest speaker during the “Empowering the W” Brunch at the LSU Stadium Club.
$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
