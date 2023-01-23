ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
ANGOLA, LA
brproud.com

Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The mental health impact of mass shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In just a span of a weekend we’ve seen back-to-back mass shootings across the country, including here in Louisiana. A shooter opened fire in a nightclub in Baton Rouge, injuring 12 people; meanwhile, here in Shreveport, a shooter injured eight people, including children. “It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

City leaders discuss placing lights on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The recent deaths of a 71-year-old woman and an LSU student on Burbank Drive has raised safety concerns for those who walk along the roadways at night. Two people were killed weeks apart, both on Burbank Drive. Ethel Wesley and Madison Brooks were killed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – EMS confirms that four people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road. EMS says that four individuals are in serious but stable condition. One of...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

LSU Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to face No. 23 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
brproud.com

Jane Fonda to speak at YWCA Greater Baton Rouge event in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is slated to deliver a speech at a March event hosted by the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge. The organization says the 85-year-old star of “80 for Brady” will be the featured guest speaker during the “Empowering the W” Brunch at the LSU Stadium Club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy