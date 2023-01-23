(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.

