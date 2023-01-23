Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Semi hits NDHP vehicle
ARGUSVILLE, ND - A North Dakota State Patrol SUV was heavily damaged after being rear-ended by a semi Thursday night. It happened on I-29 near Argusville at around 7pm while the Trooper was out checking on occupants of four vehicles that had been in an earlier crash. No one was hurt. The semi, which was hauling an empty cattle trailer, jack-knifed into the median after hitting the patrol vehicle. Northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for about 2 1/2 hours while the crashes were investigated and the wreckage was cleared.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
wdayradionow.com
South Fargo garage fire under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze on the city's south side. Around 2 a.m.Thursday morning, crews say they responded to the 14-hundred block of 4th Avenue South for the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage on the property. The...
wdayradionow.com
Car hits Fargo Home Depot
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run. The victim is the Home Depot on 47th Avenue South in Fargo. Police answered a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a vehicle hitting the building and then taking off from the scene.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Police Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski spoke with WDAY Radio about the day-to-day operations within the Police Department, popular exercises and programs utilized by the community, and plans for the future. Neighborhood Services. The Neighborhood Services Division is the most publicly seen agency in the Police Department, who...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Cass Public Health officials share details on city's Chicken Ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health officials spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's chicken ordinance. The rules surrounding ownership of chickens within city limits date back to May of 2017, when the City Commission changed Fargo's Municipal Code to allow residents to keep the animals. Frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here. General rules for the chicken ordinance include...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo launches new initiative aimed at better supporting "vulnerable people" while reducing demands on first responders
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is the first city in North Dakota to launch a new initiative aimed at supporting "vulnerable people". "The one thing that is going to end up swamping fire departments services and emergency medical services is the increase in seniors, you know nationwide. We're heading for the point where there's going to be more people over the age of 65 in the state of North Dakota than there is 18 to younger enrolled in the school system. That's a big warning sign to us that these people are going to need help," said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
wdayradionow.com
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
wdayradionow.com
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Area Public Schools humming along into 2023, still dealing with support staff issues
(Moorhead, MN) -- In our latest check-in with area public and private schools, leadership inside Moorhead's public school district says the schools are humming along as we move into 2023. "We're continuing with our school construction, our enrollment is stable, overall in general from what I've heard from staff is...
wdayradionow.com
'Best Picture Pass' coming to West Acres in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Marcus Theatres is offering a Best Picture Passport for movie buffs ahead of the Oscars. For just 40-dollars, you can see all ten films nominated for Best Picture in their respective categories for the Academy Awards. The promotion runs February 24th through March 12 - the night...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
wdayradionow.com
Popular 'Unglued Craft Fest' set for March in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The 13th annual Unglued craft fest is coming back to the West Acres mall. The event is slated for the weekend of March 10th and 11th. Doors open Friday the 10th at 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. and then Saturday the 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
wdayradionow.com
Water and fishing enthusiasts to converge on FargoDome this weekend for annual boat show
(Fargo, ND) -- The 31st annual Red River Valley Boat and Marine Products Show is happening this weekend at the FargoDome. "Inventory is better. I mean it's absolutely better, but deals are going to be made on the spot. So, if you show up on Sunday, that boat, like the Sea-Doo Switch you know, they've got like 40 of them, you know you might see 20 or 30 of them gone," said show producer Barry Cenaiko.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force's Hometown Heroes Night sets record for donations
(Fargo, ND) -- Several first responding units across the FM Metro are set to get a boost thanks to the Fargo Force. Team officials have announced that the 2023 Hometown Heroes Night raised $80,809.72 for local Cass and Clay Emergency Service Organizations. The event took place on Saturday, January 21st drawing in a sellout crowd and one of the best attended games in Fargo Force history.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Catholic Diocese shares school successes as 2023 academic year continues
(Fargo, ND) -- Mike Hagstrom, the Director of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fargo. joined WDAY Radio to share updates on the happenings within their private schools across the region. Hagstrom oversees 14 schools across the eastern North Dakota. One of the issues he highlighted was attracting the right...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
wdayradionow.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- Classic Rock fans are rejoicing after the latest concert announcement for July's Red River Valley Fair. The Fair announcing Friday morning that Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, July 15th. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band joins an already star-studded list of...
wdayradionow.com
1-26-23 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:16 - Ben Gleason Co-Founder of Vanna Adventure Vans talks with Bonnie and Friends about the company celebrating its two year anniversary, and opening up another location in West Fargo. There is an open house anniversary party planned on February 3rd, from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Live music, art, drinks, and food will be included in the event. For more info you can check out Vana Adventure Vans' Facebook event.
Comments / 0