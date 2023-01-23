ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out

Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, to death in the room they were sharing inside the Courtyard Marriot in the 300 block of Julia Street Dec. 27, 2022, the documents say.
Two NOPD Officers Reassigned During Criminal Investigation

Two New Orleans police officers are reportedly under criminal investigation for violating department policy. The NOPD announced on Wednesday that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough had been reassigned by the Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. The nature of the violation wasn't disclosed in the statement. An NOPD...
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony. New Orleans, Louisiana – Elijah Powell, 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged before United States District Judge Wendy Vitter on January 17, 2023, to a one-count indictment alleging that he illegally possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
