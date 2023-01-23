Read full article on original website
WDSU
Orleans Parish assistant sheriff third appeal denied over termination from OIG office
NEW ORLEANS — A third appeal by the Orleans Parish assistant sheriff in relation to her termination from the Office of the Inspector General was denied. Kristen Morales was terminated from the Investigator General's office for giving away a cell phone in 2021. Morales' appeal was turned over by...
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com
Man once convicted of brutal stabbing death pleas to lesser offense in case, released
A man who had been convicted of the barbarous stabbing death of a 15-year-old New Orleans boy pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Monday, closing out a case that had been crawling toward a second trial since the man’s conviction was vacated more than two years ago. A...
Man faces 53 years in prison, history of domestic abuse
Manual Meek, was convicted of attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense by a Lafourche Parish jury.
Political leaders respond to halt on criminal trials in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The halls of justice in New Orleans were silent on Tuesday. This comes one day after Criminal District Court Chief Judge Robin Pittman announced in a letter to the advocacy group Voice of The Experienced (VOTE) that no juries would be called until at least March.
NOLA.com
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out
Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, to death in the room they were sharing inside the Courtyard Marriot in the 300 block of Julia Street Dec. 27, 2022, the documents say.
NOLA.com
Judge denies bond reduction for man accused of blinding streetcar rider in hate crime
A Orleans Parish magistrate judge ruled Monday that a man accused of beating two St. Charles Avenue riders in a racially motivated attack, blinding one of them, should remain jailed on $27,500 bond, though state prosecutors and defenders respectively sought to increase and reduce that bond. The suspect, for his...
iheart.com
Two NOPD Officers Reassigned During Criminal Investigation
Two New Orleans police officers are reportedly under criminal investigation for violating department policy. The NOPD announced on Wednesday that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough had been reassigned by the Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. The nature of the violation wasn't disclosed in the statement. An NOPD...
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorneys for three of the four men facing rape charges after an LSU student was fatally struck by a car say security and cell phone video from the night of the crash will prove that their clients are innocent. In a joint news conference on...
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing a Firearm After Previously Being Convicted of a Felony. New Orleans, Louisiana – Elijah Powell, 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty as charged before United States District Judge Wendy Vitter on January 17, 2023, to a one-count indictment alleging that he illegally possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar before alleged rape, deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — A new video published Thursday shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a Tigerland bar shortly before authorities say she was raped and fatally struck by a car. The video, which was published by WBRZ-TV, reportedly shows Brooks leaving with four men outside of...
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
Cantrell: Allegations in Vappie divorce 'none of my business'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today responded to allegations that she had a sexual relationship with the NOPD officer who was assigned to be her body guard.
