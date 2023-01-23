Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid. JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. The raid killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single incursion in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, which carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
KHQ Right Now
'America is a country founded on guns. It’s in our DNA...' Famous with FIREARMS, these stars are all PRO GUN!
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protects citizens' right to keep and bear firearms. Whilst most Hollywood A-listers are advocates for stricter gun controls, some stars like the thrill of shooting a bullet. Discover who are the most famous firearm enthusiasts... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the...
Comments / 0