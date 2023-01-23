* Nucor Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 26. * The Charlotte North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 18.7% decrease in revenue to $8.431 billion from $10.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nucor Corp is for earnings of $4.18 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nucor Corp is $142​, below​ its last closing price of $153.85. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.48 6.73 6.50 Missed -3.4 Jun. 30 2022 8.87 8.85 9.67 Beat 9.2 Mar. 31 2022 7.33 7.29 7.67 Beat 5.3​ Dec. 31 2021 7.93 7.91 7.97 Beat 0.7 ​​Sep. 7.48 7.28 7.28 Met -0.1 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.78 4.79 5.15 Beat 7.6​ Mar. 31 2021 3.11 3.09 3.12 Beat 1 Dec. 31 2020 1.18 1.18 1.29 Beat 9.1 This summary was machine generated January 24 at 14:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

