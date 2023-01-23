Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
Motley Fool
Why Customers Bancorp Stock Dropped 9.8% This Week
The market was up this week, but Customers Bancorp dropped sharply after its Q4 and year-end earnings were released on Jan. 25. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Wichita Eagle
Weyerhaeuser: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11 million. The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
NASDAQ
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.82%. A quarter...
Why Seagate Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Seagate Technology STX shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected 2023 Q2 results. Seagate reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. This is a 93.36 percent decrease over earnings of $2.41 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.89 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. This is a 39.35 percent decrease over sales of $3.12 billion the same period last year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
kalkinemedia.com
Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $4.18 a share - Earnings Preview - Kalkine Media
* Nucor Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 26. * The Charlotte North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 18.7% decrease in revenue to $8.431 billion from $10.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nucor Corp is for earnings of $4.18 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nucor Corp is $142, below its last closing price of $153.85. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.48 6.73 6.50 Missed -3.4 Jun. 30 2022 8.87 8.85 9.67 Beat 9.2 Mar. 31 2022 7.33 7.29 7.67 Beat 5.3 Dec. 31 2021 7.93 7.91 7.97 Beat 0.7 Sep. 7.48 7.28 7.28 Met -0.1 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.78 4.79 5.15 Beat 7.6 Mar. 31 2021 3.11 3.09 3.12 Beat 1 Dec. 31 2020 1.18 1.18 1.29 Beat 9.1 This summary was machine generated January 24 at 14:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
NASDAQ
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
NASDAQ
United Bankshares (UBSI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
United Bankshares (UBSI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.13%. A quarter...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
United Rentals, Inc.’s URI shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
NASDAQ
Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to...
investing.com
Intuitive Surgical earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.23, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.66B versus the consensus estimate of $1.68B. Intuitive Surgical's stock price closed at $257.98. It is up 6.74% in the last 3 months...
NASDAQ
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tractor Supply (TSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock
Energy Transfer LP (ET) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this energy-related services...
Comments / 0