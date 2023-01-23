ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

A mostly sunny and chilly Wednesday

As the cold front that brought showers and storms last night continues to move over the eastern seaboard, temperatures will continue to inch lower this morning. With partly to mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds this afternoon, temperatures are not expected to rise much higher than the mid 50s today. As skies clear tonight and Thursday and winds diminish, overnight and morning temperatures will fall to the 30s Thursday and Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy