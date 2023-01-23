Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham named one of the top CEOs by Mississippi Business Journal
The accolades keep coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College President Dr. Mary Graham. She was just selected by the Mississippi Business Journals as one of this year’s top CEOs. Dr. Graham was recognized with other honorees at a special breakfast in Jackson this morning. Top CEOs in the...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High School changing to virtual classes Friday, January 27th, 2023
Biloxi High School is currently experiencing a water pressure problem and they are troubleshooting solutions. The school is changing Friday, January 27, 2023 to a day of virtual instruction for Biloxi High School students. This change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. All other campuses will have in-person classes on Friday.
wxxv25.com
Junior Auxiliary Prom Closet to offer donated gowns to community
Prom season is coming up, and the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs is getting ready for its annual Prom Closet. The event offers girls a chance to shop through donated prom gowns and accessories, and purchase them at a discounted price. This year’s prom closet will offer a variety of...
wxxv25.com
Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi
Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
wxxv25.com
Back Bay Mission holds open forum in Biloxi to discuss homelessness
Back Bay Mission had their second annual open forum at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi. The forum was open for anyone in the community who wanted to come and raise concerns about homelessness. Back Bay Mission, the chief of police, and a representative from Open Doors were asked questions...
wxxv25.com
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
wxxv25.com
Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School
Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Shuckers 2023 Season Job Fair
With the 2023 season fast approaching, the Biloxi Shuckers are hosting their job fair at MGM Park right now. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the fair with more.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County School District using new trays to supplement disposable packaging
The Harrison County School District’s Child Nutrition Department is making lunch eco-friendly. Reusable lunch trays are now being used in all Harrison County School District cafeterias. The change will drastically cut back the usage of polystyrene disposable packaging. More than 30,000 units per day of polystyrene was being deposited...
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport considering amendments in medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
As medical marijuana dispensaries across the Coast will receive products in the coming days, Roots Remedy, a medical marijuana company owning property on 31st Avenue in Gulfport, hopes one day they will too. Because of the city’s current dispensary zoning ordinance, their building sits vacant. Today, during the city planning...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
wxxv25.com
Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi celebrates Lunar New Year
It’s Lunar New Year and residents on the Gulf Coast are celebrating. News 25’s Ansley Brent is at the Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi with more.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Chef named James Beard semifinalist for ‘best chef south region’
A chef from an Ocean Springs restaurant is up for a James Beard Award. Alex Perry of Vestige Restaurant is a semifinalist for ‘best chef south region.’ The nomination, which also names his wife, puts them on a list of 20 chefs up for the award. The James...
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Ocean Springs vs. Oak Grove
In Ocean Springs, Region 7 Class 6A champion Lady Greyhounds hosting Oak Grove. This should have been a rematch from the first game of the season, but the game was canceled and never made up. Ocean Springs wins 2-0. They face Northwest Rankin in the third round Saturday.
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Saucier man arrested in case involving man found near Grace Temple Baptist Church
A Saucier man is one of eight people arrested in Gonzales, Louisiana, on Thursday night in an investigation that came to light yesterday afternoon at Grace Temple Baptist Church. Gonzales Police arrested 27-year-old Logan Allan Delena in a multi-agency investigation into the kidnapping and shooting of a law enforcement officer...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi alum Colt Keith maturing into top prospect for Detroit Tigers
During his short time on the Coast, Biloxi alum Colt Keith proved to be the real deal on the diamond. The former Indian is living up to the hype as one of the top prospects for the Detroit Tigers who continues to hit over .300 just about everywhere he goes.
wxxv25.com
St. Stanislaus names Tim Lala next head football coach
St. Stanislaus filling its head coaching vacancy for football today, hiring a familiar face in the form of Tim Lala. Lala was the defensive coordinator for the 2014 South State championship team led by former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan. Lala now returns to Bay St. Louis after eight seasons away...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport
On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD searching for missing 16-year-old Olivia Buckley
The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Olivia Buckley, of Gulfport, MS. Buckley is described to Police Officers as a black female, 16 years old, she is 5’01”, 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. Buckley was last seen in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, wearing a maroon Naruto hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a brown bandana.
Comments / 0