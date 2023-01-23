ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

wxxv25.com

Biloxi High School changing to virtual classes Friday, January 27th, 2023

Biloxi High School is currently experiencing a water pressure problem and they are troubleshooting solutions. The school is changing Friday, January 27, 2023 to a day of virtual instruction for Biloxi High School students. This change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. All other campuses will have in-person classes on Friday.
Junior Auxiliary Prom Closet to offer donated gowns to community

Prom season is coming up, and the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs is getting ready for its annual Prom Closet. The event offers girls a chance to shop through donated prom gowns and accessories, and purchase them at a discounted price. This year’s prom closet will offer a variety of...
BILOXI, MS
Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi

Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
BILOXI, MS
Back Bay Mission holds open forum in Biloxi to discuss homelessness

Back Bay Mission had their second annual open forum at Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi. The forum was open for anyone in the community who wanted to come and raise concerns about homelessness. Back Bay Mission, the chief of police, and a representative from Open Doors were asked questions...
BILOXI, MS
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
BILOXI, MS
Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School

Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Shuckers 2023 Season Job Fair

With the 2023 season fast approaching, the Biloxi Shuckers are hosting their job fair at MGM Park right now. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the fair with more.
BILOXI, MS
Harrison County School District using new trays to supplement disposable packaging

The Harrison County School District’s Child Nutrition Department is making lunch eco-friendly. Reusable lunch trays are now being used in all Harrison County School District cafeterias. The change will drastically cut back the usage of polystyrene disposable packaging. More than 30,000 units per day of polystyrene was being deposited...
City of Gulfport considering amendments in medical marijuana dispensary ordinance

As medical marijuana dispensaries across the Coast will receive products in the coming days, Roots Remedy, a medical marijuana company owning property on 31st Avenue in Gulfport, hopes one day they will too. Because of the city’s current dispensary zoning ordinance, their building sits vacant. Today, during the city planning...
GULFPORT, MS
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
High School Girls Soccer: Ocean Springs vs. Oak Grove

In Ocean Springs, Region 7 Class 6A champion Lady Greyhounds hosting Oak Grove. This should have been a rematch from the first game of the season, but the game was canceled and never made up. Ocean Springs wins 2-0. They face Northwest Rankin in the third round Saturday.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
St. Stanislaus names Tim Lala next head football coach

St. Stanislaus filling its head coaching vacancy for football today, hiring a familiar face in the form of Tim Lala. Lala was the defensive coordinator for the 2014 South State championship team led by former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan. Lala now returns to Bay St. Louis after eight seasons away...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport PD searching for missing 16-year-old Olivia Buckley

The Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Olivia Buckley, of Gulfport, MS. Buckley is described to Police Officers as a black female, 16 years old, she is 5’01”, 130 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. Buckley was last seen in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue, wearing a maroon Naruto hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a brown bandana.
GULFPORT, MS

