Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WTRF
WVU weathers rocky start to top Texas Tech in Lubbock
WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.
WTRF
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed 10...
WTRF
Big 12 releases Baseball Preseason Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has some doubters to prove wrong in the Big 12 this season. Randy Mazey’s ballclub was tabbed sixth in the 2023 preseason poll, earning 28 votes from the league’s coaches. In 2022, the Mountaineers finished in a tie for fifth, falling two games behind TCU for the top seed in a tight race for the regular season title. That was a large improvement over WVU’s preseason slot as they were voted eighth in the league.
WTRF
This is what Neal Brown said about WVU’s portal additions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The transfer portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. Neal Brown has learned this through experience in his last four seasons at the helm of West Virginia’s football program. Some of WVU’s top contributors in his tenure have come from the portal. At the same...
WTRF
Mountaineers expect a rowdy crowd in Lubbock
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Last season, Texas Tech took the Big 12 Conference by storm under new head coach Mark Adams. It finished the year a perfect 18-0 at home and with a 12-6 mark in league play. It advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final and ended the year with a narrow loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Wednesday night's game.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
WVU knows what it wants ... but will the Mountaineers get it?
West Virginia basketball has some pretty basic goals to win at a place where visitors often struggle and to do something the program hasn't done in nearly two years. "We need to play with more discipline and more poise," said assistant coach Josh Eilert, who prepared the counting report for the 7 p.m. road game against Texas Tech. "Those are general terms. For example, discipline. Let's not foul 30 feet from the basket and put them at the line three consecutive times. Let's make them make a tough shot. If they make a tough shot and beat us, it is what it is and we tip our cap to them. Otherwise, why just send them to the line and just put more pressure on our offense to score every single possession?
WTRF
WVU looking to solve three E’s on offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Tony Mathis and CJ Donaldson leading the way, West Virginia’s running game experienced its most-productive season since 2016 last year. While the run game flourished from a numbers standpoint, the offense as a whole did not perform well enough to meet Neal Brown’s standards.
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
KCBD
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is expected from both school districts after a fight broke out during a varsity boys’ basketball game between Lorenzo and Crosbyton Wednesday night. A video of the fight shows a Hornets player in white throwing a punch at a player from Crosbyton. The...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Commits to Play For Dana Holgorsen
West Virginia Tight End Mike O’Laughlin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2022 season. After having another year cut short by injury, the Illinois native felt that it was in his best interest to move on. O’Laughlin, who caught 37 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown during...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
earnthenecklace.com
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
Comments / 0