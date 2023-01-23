Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
Long Beach cleaning up spilled fuel on railroad tracks
Long Beach Police and Public Works are in the process of cleaning up a fuel leak on the tracks at Lang Avenue. Assistant Chief Bruce Carver said an 18-wheeler crossed the tracks at Lang, which is too steep to cross. As a result, the truck pulled its fuel tank off the truck, spilling fuel on the roadway and the tracks.
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
Crash on HWY 49 in Gulfport leaves at least one injured
One person was injured after a crash on Highway 49 earlier this evening. Two vehicles collided while heading northbound on Highway 49 past I-10. Gulfport police and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the scene. The crash caused a backup on the highway for over an hour before the cars were...
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Saucier man arrested in case involving man found near Grace Temple Baptist Church
A Saucier man is one of eight people arrested in Gonzales, Louisiana, on Thursday night in an investigation that came to light yesterday afternoon at Grace Temple Baptist Church. Gonzales Police arrested 27-year-old Logan Allan Delena in a multi-agency investigation into the kidnapping and shooting of a law enforcement officer...
Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi
Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: QDOBA Mexican Eats
It’s the final Friday of the month and that means it is time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Chamber Member Spotlight. This month, we take you inside the new Gulfport restaurant that aims to make the world a more flavorful place.
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
Mardi Gras bead drive for Mississippi Heroes
Mississippi Heroes is inviting you to get involved with its Mardi Gras fun with the help of Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Gulfport. Mississippi Heroes is an organization that recognizes and celebrates nonprofessional and professional caregivers in Mississippi who choose to serve others. On February 21st, local heroes and caregivers...
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
City of Gulfport considering amendments in medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
As medical marijuana dispensaries across the Coast will receive products in the coming days, Roots Remedy, a medical marijuana company owning property on 31st Avenue in Gulfport, hopes one day they will too. Because of the city’s current dispensary zoning ordinance, their building sits vacant. Today, during the city planning...
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming. The DEA confirmed to WLOX News Now it is searching seven locations in Mississippi and two in North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of controlled substances. Deming’s home in Biloxi’s Taylor Oaks Subdivision is the only residence being searched, according to the DEA.
Overnight storm causes damage to homes in Jackson County
The South Pointe Community of Jackson County is coming together after the overnight storms left several houses damaged. Wind gusts of up to 83 miles per hour sent shingles flying off of rooftops and breaking the windows of a nearby home. Residents have spent the day cleaning up debris. Shane...
Jubilee Havens hosts ‘A Night in her Shoes’
Jubilee Havens is hosting a sit-down dinner Saturday as a part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. “A Night in her Shoes’ will feature a three-course meal and live music. Author Johnnie Bernhard will be the guest speaker for the night. She’ll be talking about her book ‘Hannah and Ariela,’...
