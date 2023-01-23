Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
Lenticular cloud atop Calif.'s Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California's Mount Shasta on Jan. 22.
4 earthquakes, with largest a magnitude 4.2, strike off California coast
Four earthquakes struck off the Southern California coast Wednesday morning.
Couple found dead in Death Valley after apparent murder-suicide, officials say
The first homicide in the park in modern memory happened in 2020.
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
Fiery crash in Kings County area leaves 2 dead, says CHP
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now dead after a two-vehicle car collision that happened on Tuesday evening according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles at 6:53 p.m. at 10th Ave south of Niles Ave near the Corcoran area. While investigating, CHP says a person […]
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
Deputies find $35,000 stolen generator in Tulare County, arrests made
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County. Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
Crews continue search for Kyle Doan T
Almost 300 people from 10 different sheriff’s offices around California as well as Cal OES and Cal Fire are involved in the search. The search involves dive team members, search and rescue personnel, K9s, and specialized heavy equipment. Crews are also using advanced technology to help them in their...
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
KMJ
Fresno Residents Could Face An Overall Electricity Rate Increase of 36.2% in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Pacific Gas & Electric has put in an application through the California Public Utilities Commission to increase rates and charges for electric and gas service by 36.2% over 2023. Periodically over three months increments, PG&E is hoping to increase electricity prices, having a drastic jump...
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
California's 'MAGA-led' county bans Dominion voting machines in heated meeting
The justification? Widely debunked claims of mass voter fraud.
spectrumnews1.com
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
