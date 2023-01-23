ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU, No. 15 Auburn square off in Big 12/SEC Challenge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia gets a short break from its rigorous Big 12 schedule on Saturday when it squares off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That won’t be any sort of vacation, however, as the Mountaineers will host No. 15 Auburn, one of the top teams in the SEC.
This is what Neal Brown said about WVU’s portal additions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The transfer portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. Neal Brown has learned this through experience in his last four seasons at the helm of West Virginia’s football program. Some of WVU’s top contributors in his tenure have come from the portal. At the same...
WVU weathers rocky start to top Texas Tech in Lubbock

WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.
Big 12 releases Baseball Preseason Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has some doubters to prove wrong in the Big 12 this season. Randy Mazey’s ballclub was tabbed sixth in the 2023 preseason poll, earning 28 votes from the league’s coaches. In 2022, the Mountaineers finished in a tie for fifth, falling two games behind TCU for the top seed in a tight race for the regular season title. That was a large improvement over WVU’s preseason slot as they were voted eighth in the league.
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed 10...
Former Mountaineer earns Spring Training invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Former WVU catcher Paul McIntosh will be joining the Miami Marlins for Spring Training. McIntosh was one of 27 non-roster invitees. He spent the 2022 season with the organization’s Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He finished the year as one of the team’s top hitters and set a few records.
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Tom Burgoyne was an FBI agent, then became Ohio County Sheriff from 2000 to 2008. He was known for his warmth, professionalism and devotion to family, duty and community. Accolades are rolling in from all parts of the community. They say he was a conscientious...
You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
