A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WTRF
WVU, No. 15 Auburn square off in Big 12/SEC Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia gets a short break from its rigorous Big 12 schedule on Saturday when it squares off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That won’t be any sort of vacation, however, as the Mountaineers will host No. 15 Auburn, one of the top teams in the SEC.
WTRF
This is what Neal Brown said about WVU’s portal additions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The transfer portal giveth, and the portal taketh away. Neal Brown has learned this through experience in his last four seasons at the helm of West Virginia’s football program. Some of WVU’s top contributors in his tenure have come from the portal. At the same...
WTRF
WVU weathers rocky start to top Texas Tech in Lubbock
WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.
WTRF
No. 15 Auburn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia steps away from the Big 12 for a game on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest. No. 15 Auburn at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday,...
WTRF
Big 12 releases Baseball Preseason Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has some doubters to prove wrong in the Big 12 this season. Randy Mazey’s ballclub was tabbed sixth in the 2023 preseason poll, earning 28 votes from the league’s coaches. In 2022, the Mountaineers finished in a tie for fifth, falling two games behind TCU for the top seed in a tight race for the regular season title. That was a large improvement over WVU’s preseason slot as they were voted eighth in the league.
WTRF
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders’ eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed 10...
WTRF
Former Mountaineer earns Spring Training invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Former WVU catcher Paul McIntosh will be joining the Miami Marlins for Spring Training. McIntosh was one of 27 non-roster invitees. He spent the 2022 season with the organization’s Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He finished the year as one of the team’s top hitters and set a few records.
WTRF
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
WTRF
Smith Selected to Participate in “So You Want to Be a Coach” Program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 20th “So You Want to Be a Coach” Program, as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Smith is one of 62...
WTRF
Edible Mountain values community input for East Wheeling development
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Talks of development in East Wheeling have been underway, and Edible Mountain’s open meeting brought community members together for feedback and to hear their thoughts on the future of the area. The goal of this meeting was to look at the planning and ideas...
WTRF
Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82
OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Tom Burgoyne was an FBI agent, then became Ohio County Sheriff from 2000 to 2008. He was known for his warmth, professionalism and devotion to family, duty and community. Accolades are rolling in from all parts of the community. They say he was a conscientious...
WTRF
You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
