FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
centraloregondaily.com
Early morning arson in Bend under investigation
Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles
Starting February 22, the busy intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Neff Road will be closing for several months. It’s part of a larger improvement project on Purcell and it’s happening at an intersection that is regularly overcapacity. “We’ve got some improvements we need to make,” engineering director for...
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New OSP K-9 team that investigates poaching will be based in Bend
Oregon State Police is expanding its conservation K-9 team which investigates poaching incidents. One of those dogs is now based in Central Oregon. Trooper Shae Ross and his K-9 partner Scout have already been working out of Bend since December. Scout is an 18-month-old black Labrador Retriever who was sourced from Pacific Coast K-9 in Northern Washington.
kpic
Sheriff: 15-year-old charged with assault after incident in Oregon park; another sought
BEND, Ore. — A teenager was arrested and another is being sought after authorities responded to an incident at a park in Bend, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19), deputies responded to Pine Nursery Park after receiving a report of a possible robbery.
Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again
A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains change to state’s bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some aspects of a recent drug arrest near Bend spotlight a change in state law regarding the criteria for release from jail that prompted community questions and an explanation from Deschutes County's top prosecutor. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man gets 5 1/2 years for 2021 Parkway road rage crash that injured 4
A Bend man has been sentenced to nearly 5 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 road rage incident that injured four people. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said that on April 16, 2021, 34-year-old Kalan Roberts and another driver encountered each other while driving southbound on Highway 97 in Bend.
kptv.com
Bend man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for road rage incident
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Bend was sentenced to more than five years in prison earlier this month after a road rage incident in April 2021, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office. On April 16, at about 11 p.m., Kalan Roberts and another driver crossed...
Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial
One of two Bend men charged in a 2021 road rage incident on Highway 97 in Bend that led to a crash in which four people were seriously injured has pleaded guilty to five charges and received a nearly 5 ½-year prison term, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said Tuesday. The post Bend man gets 5-year prison term in serious-injury road rage incident; 2nd driver awaits trial appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
Police: Car crash near Bear Creek and Byram Road leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
A car crash on Monday has left one dead and two injured. On Monday, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash near Bear Creek Road and Byram Road. According to officials, initial reports stated that the two vehicles were involved in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?
The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge
Acting on a tip of possible animal neglect, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies raided a Terrebonne ranch Friday and Saturday, seizing 71 pigs and 16 goats and citing their 73-year-old owner. The post 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge appeared first on KTVZ.
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend
(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eggsasperating: Local businesses struggle during egg shortage
Bend food trucks and restaurants have had to find alternative means in finding eggs during the national egg shortage. “We’ve been forced to go around to different stores. Walmart, Freddy’s to scrounge for eggs anywhere you can find them. Especially for better prices,” Devin Kennedy with Burrito Sunrise said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected
The homeless crisis is visibly worsening, but what do the numbers show? It will all be revealed in the annual Point in Time homeless count, which began on Tuesday. The count, run by the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition, is a chance for a check-in on the state of homelessness in our region and a reflection on the work left to be done.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
