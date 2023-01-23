Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open
ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
St. Louis American
Show time at Vashon
Vashon High and Staley High from Kansas City are outstanding high school basketball teams and favorites to win state championships in their respective classes in March. The Wolverines are two-time Class 4 state champions, and Staley returned a strong nucleus from last season's Class 6 Final Four team. Both teams have been tested by rugged schedules against talented teams from outside the state of Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
Beatle Bob Says His Concert Streak Is Coming to an End After 27-Year Run
The well-known St. Louis concertgoer says he has Lou Gehrig’s Disease
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
KMOV
Living Well: losing weight
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For many of us, staying on track with our new year goals can be difficult. Trying something new can be a refreshing way to achieve success. In today’s Living Well, Taylor Holt shares some unique resolution ideas and how to start them.
stlmag.com
Mainlander supper club to debut this spring in the Central West End
Mainlander, an American supper club, will debut in the Central West End this spring in the former Poke Doke space at 8 S. Euclid, with a soft opening slated for late March. Accomplished chef-owner Blake Askew, who worked for Wolfgang Puck Dining Group on the East Coast and more recently as sous chef at Dominque Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred Petite Crenn in San Fransisco, moved to St. Louis with partner Gordon Chen, co-owner and maître d’, to open the restaurant.
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885
This historic house is over 135 years old. Referred to as the Dr. George Ashe Bronson House, it was built in 1885 in St. Louis, Missouri on the corner of Washington and Compton Avenues. Dr. Bronson was a prominent dentist.
Post-Dispatch Lays Off 1, Eliminates 2 Other Openings
The last remaining archivist is leaving the St. Louis daily's once robust library staff
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ ‘Bagel Renaissance” continues with opening of Bagel Union
“Bagel Week” may be over but St. Louis’ “Bagel Renaissance” continues unabated. Our town’s newest bagel shop, Bagel Union, is set to open on Wednesday, February 8th. The team from Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery is bringing its baking skills and experience to creating traditional New York-style bagels at its new shop located at 8705 Big Bend Boulevard, in Webster Groves.
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
It's Official, St. Louis Is a Better City Than New York
Because everyone knows Twitter polls are never wrong
KSDK
St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
Chris Peimann with The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries said, "It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand."
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
