Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
FOX2now.com
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106
Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
Juveniles in custody for string of business burglaries
A string of violent crimes committed by teenagers across the City of St. Louis and the county has left many on edge.
starvedrock.media
Alton man sent to prison for shooting woman, daughter outside ice rink
MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a woman and her daughter outside an East Alton ice rink. Berton L. Newton, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Newton was also charged on Thursday with attempted...
Neighbors of fatal carjacking victim call for end to violence
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they want federal authorities to prosecute a 16-year-old arrested after a string of carjackings and a murder.
2 juveniles arrested in St. Louis crash, linked to murder and carjackings
Two juveniles were arrested after a crash Wednesday in the Downtown West area. Police say both are possibly responsible for a series of St. Louis carjackings and attempted carjackings, in addition to one murder, in recent days.
St. Louis mayor addresses teen crime wave arrests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke out about the arrests of three teens for this week's wave of violent crimes.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Convicted ice rink shooter charged with attempted murders in Nevada, California
An Alton, Illinois, man convicted earlier this week in a double shooting outside a local ice rink is facing additional attempted murder charges out West.
Teen suspects released following violent St. Louis incident
Authorities are addressing concerns about why juvenile suspects were released following a violent incident outside the City Foundry in Midtown, where shots were fired.
KMOV
Police task force searching for juvenile carjackers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department formed a task force in response to a rash of recent carjackings tied to a particular group of juveniles. According to Capt. Joseph Morici, the group is believed to be responsible for seven or eight carjackings. “We are working on the...
KMOV
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
KMOV
Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend
ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
Clemency requested for man facing execution in Jennings quadruple murder
At least one person has requested clemency for Leonard Taylor, a man facing execution next month for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
FOX2Now
