Florissant, MO

Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106

Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alton man sent to prison for shooting woman, daughter outside ice rink

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a woman and her daughter outside an East Alton ice rink. Berton L. Newton, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Newton was also charged on Thursday with attempted...
ALTON, IL
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Police task force searching for juvenile carjackers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department formed a task force in response to a rash of recent carjackings tied to a particular group of juveniles. According to Capt. Joseph Morici, the group is believed to be responsible for seven or eight carjackings. “We are working on the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
GRANITE CITY, IL
St. Louis man sentenced for 2020 murder of girlfriend

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for killing his girlfriend in 2020. On Monday, Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in St. Louis Circuit Court. His trial was set to begin this week. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
