ARKANSAS — The IRS officially set Monday, January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season and there are some changes this year, especially if you have children. "Initially it was 3,000 per child and it went up to 3,500 per child. In 2021, it jumped up to 8,000 for one qualifying person, or 16,000 for two or more dependents. However, the caps have returned to the 3,000 and 6,000 for one or multiple dependents," says Crystell Harris, CEO/Senior Tax Professional at Dream Team Solutions.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO