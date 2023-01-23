Read full article on original website
Tax Season: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day
As the tax season approaches, United Way of Greater Atlanta is hosting its annual Earned Income Tax Credits Day. Economy Jackson says the virtual event on Friday, January 27, will educate the public on how they can get their earned income tax.
Child Tax Credit 2023: Will you receive payments if you don’t have income?
As part of a coronavirus alleviation package for 2021, major changes were made to the nation’s tax law. As a result, many US citizens received additional Child Tax Credit relief in the form of monthly payments of up to $300 per child. The benefit was cut to $2,000 per...
How To Write Off Pet Expenses on Your Taxes
Our furry companions are everything to us, but they tend to rack up quite a bill, especially amid inflation. A recent Forbes study found that 63% of pet owners said inflation has made it more...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
More than 1.8m people aged 65 or over filed 2020-21 tax returns, says HMRC
More than 1.8 million people aged 65 or over filed a tax return for the 2020-21 tax year, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.This figure was higher than just over 1.4 million people aged 25 to 34 years old who filed a tax return for that year.More than 294,000 16 to 24-year-olds also submitted a return.People aged 45 to 54 were the largest group of filers, accounting for more than 2.5 million returns.The age was unknown for around 78,000 people sending in returns.There's less than a month for Self Assessment customers to file their tax returnhttps://t.co/CJ1fNPoG3W pic.twitter.com/nuFJYptuRl— HMRC...
AOL Corp
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.
Child Tax Credit Changes and FAQs for Your 2022 Tax Return
The bigger and better child tax credit that applied for 2021 is gone, replaced by a new set of rules for taking the credit on 2022 returns.
Taxes 2023: Tax filing steps to avoid to get your rebate as soon as possible
As residents continue to combat rising prices on basic needs, many are greatly anticipating the tax rebate they will receive once they file their taxes.
Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?
If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...
ABC 15 News
Want to file your taxes online for free? These tax filing options won't cost you a penny
The tax filing season is here, and while that filing can be expensive for some, it can be free for others. The two biggest online tax prep sites, TurboTax and H&R Block, offer free online filing. Nine other tax preparers also offer free filing, and some even offer free state...
2023 tax season guide for new parents: What to know about the Child Tax Credit, EITC and more
Had or adopted a child in 2022? What new parents need to know about tax credits and deductions. Importantly, the enhanced Child Tax Credit went away in 2022.
KATV
IRS sets January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season
ARKANSAS — The IRS officially set Monday, January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season and there are some changes this year, especially if you have children. "Initially it was 3,000 per child and it went up to 3,500 per child. In 2021, it jumped up to 8,000 for one qualifying person, or 16,000 for two or more dependents. However, the caps have returned to the 3,000 and 6,000 for one or multiple dependents," says Crystell Harris, CEO/Senior Tax Professional at Dream Team Solutions.
How Can a Property Management Company Help with Your Rental Property?
Having rental properties can be an excellent investment and a dream come reality for many property owners. Some owners choose the DIY landlord approach to managing their rentals. Here are a few reasons why smart landlords choose instead to work with a professional to lease and manage their rentals. #1...
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
The Greatest Tax System in the World
If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
