GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen by his family Thursday around 5:00 p.m. He left his home near the 1600 Willow Rd area in Greensboro. Ahmir has ran away numerous times in the past and was previously found at nearby friend’s homes. Greensboro Police say at this time to assume they do not believe this is an abduction. Police also say they are asking for help from local friends of the Brown family to find Ahmir.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO