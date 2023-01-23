ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS News

Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.

Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Tornadoes Wreck Georgia and Alabama, Death Toll Released

At least seven people, including one child, died after tornadoes ripped through Georgia and Alabama on Thursday. Local officials also grimly say that number could rise as they’re “still searching for bodies.”. On Jan. 12, severe storms blasted through much of the southeast, where intense winds took off...
GEORGIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Outsider.com

Terrified Driver Caught in Deadly EF-3 Tornado in Georgia

A Georgia woman faced brutal winds, blowing rains, and an altogether terrifying ordeal while driving home from the dentist’s office in the midst of a deadly EF-3 tornado. On January 12, Stephanie Dubberly departed her dentist’s office, hoping to get home before the worst of the severe storm battering the Peach State descended upon her town. As she drove, however, the weather began to shift rapidly. Still nowhere near her home, the view outside of her windshield more closely resembled a nightmare than the streets with which she was so familiar.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms will threaten Ohio Valley on Thursday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest and Ohio Valley, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,. Storms will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security camera

Security camera footage captures the moment a tornado tuned over a semi-truck in LaGrange, Georgia, amid extreme weather conditions on Friday, 13 January.At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns have been reported across several US states.A deadly storm system has barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.Suspected tornado damage reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.This footage, from near the Alabama state line, shows the strength of the storm, flipping a semi-truck on its side.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionAlireza Akbari: Tory MP condemns Iran’s ‘heinous’ executionCivil engineering firm fined more than £4m after staff strike M6 overhead powerlines
LAGRANGE, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
