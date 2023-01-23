Read full article on original website
Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud
Yesterday, January 25th, a Cortland woman was arrested and charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both felonies.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
NewsChannel 36
Public comment encouraged at upcoming NYSEG forums
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes will have an opportunity to share any issues they may be having with NYSEG during a number of upcoming virtual and in-person forums. Tompkins County is reminding residents that the New York State Department of Public Service will be hosting the forums on alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man plead guilty to manslaughter stemming from a car accident back in 2022. Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Elmira, pled guilty to Manslaughter in the Tompkins County court on Friday. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, the other charges include Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
WETM
Day 5 of testimony in Dustin Drake trial
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The trial of Dustin Drake resumed Thursday in Steuben County court as new witnesses were called to the stand. Drake is facing 15 counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide and felony DWI, in the crash that left four people dead in Pulteney in October of 2019. The DWI charge was raised to a felony because Drake had a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years.
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Broome County woman wanted for drug possession
Yager is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
wxxinews.org
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
wpsu.org
Police background check loopholes, lack of oversight. What a Spotlight PA investigation into one tiny borough's scandal tells us
Last June, the tiny borough of Tioga, Pennsylvania, hired the police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 as he played with a toy gun in a park in Cleveland, Ohio. Timothy Loehmann was not criminally charged for shooting the boy. But when the Tioga community heard Loehmann had been hired to be the town's police officer, their outcry led him to withdraw his application.
Steuben Legislature votes to increase tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Officials voted to pass two laws that, together, raise the income limit threshold for seniors and those with disabilities to be exempt from some property taxes. The Steuben County Legislature voted in its Jan. 23, 2023 meeting to pass Local Laws 8 and 9 for 2022. These laws will […]
BC man gets prison time for weapon & fentanyl possession
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton drug dealer pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Man charged following Oak Street drug bust
On Wednesday, January 25th, the Binghamton SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a drug bust at 111 Oak Street, Apartment 4, in Binghamton.
whcuradio.com
BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NewsChannel 36
Addison man arrested for Horseheads rape
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police out of the Horseheads barracks have arrested a 26-year-old Addison man for first degree rape after investigating an alleged sexual assault in Horseheads on Monday, January 23rd. Chevis Sargent has been arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court and remanded to the...
Man guilty of entering Chenango home with illegal gun
Today in Broome County Court, a Montrose man was found guilty of felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
NewsChannel 36
Human Trafficking Prevention Training program highlights the dangerous threat, locally
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Human trafficking is a problem, internationally, and locally. Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler organized a human trafficking prevention training program to teach people how to protect themselves against the dangerous threat. "It definitely looks different than what people think it might look like,” said...
