ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

K-State administrators look for quality teaching programs in Topeka

By Caleb Jeanneret
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFDOi_0kOkYpHW00

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Kansas State University administrators attended a luncheon at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning to hear about how 501 School District’s Teacher Pathway Program, and how can create better quality teachers in the future.

Administrators, educators and students were all in attendance today to share their experiences in teaching and what has helped them in their careers.

With the state currently experiencing a shortage of teachers, administrators from K-State are on a listening tour as they look for programs across the state that not only look to put more teachers in future classrooms, but also focus on creating a quality learning environment.

Click here for more Kansas News | KSNT.com

“The partnerships between schools and communities make each other stronger, and we know that quality teachers impact student learning, and impact student development in very positive ways,” said the Dean of the Kansas State School of Education Debbie Mercer.

The luncheon consisted of multiple educators telling others why they have a passion for education and it ended with a panel where educators and even a 501 student answered prompts to show the importance of quality education.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka high schools hold mid-year commencement ceremonies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools held mid-year commencements at three high schools on Thursday. “It’s always special to have this mid-year ceremony, we started this during the pandemic,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. “What it shows is that regardless of the obstacles or the challenge that is before you, our […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

By Women, For Women in Top City for the first time

TOPEKA (FOX 43) – The idea all came from a new anthology of music all by women composers put together by Dr. Cora Cooper, a professor at Kansas State University. It’s inspired Joy Holz to create the concert For Women, By Women. It’s an opportunity for you to spend an evening listening to music all […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU nursing move delayed, as building must fall

A building on the Emporia State University campus will be torn down for the Department of Nursing, to make room for a new build. The Kansas Board of Regents approved a request last week to raze Central Morse Hall on Morse Drive. The work probably will occur this summer.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

$100,000 donated to local initiatives by Azura Credit Union

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Eight local initiatives were on the receiving end of more than $100,000 in donations Tuesday afternoon. Formed in 1939 in Topeka, Azura Credit Union has been proud to serve the Topeka community. On Tuesday afternoon they donated over $100,000 to local non-profits via their Community Impact Debit Card. Account holders with Azura earn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University gets ready to break ground

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka conducts homeless count

Editor’s Note: The story’s headline was changed after initial publication. While Valeo Behavioral Health Care said homelessness in Topeka is rising, results from Wednesday’s count are not yet available. TOPEKA (KSNT)- Advocates conducted their annual homeless count in Topeka on Wednesday. Advocates traveled around the city to homeless camps to see how many people are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
KSNT News

Why parents should talk to kids about trafficking

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local advocacy center is sharing its knowledge on how to protect children from human traffickers. This comes in response to a Topeka woman’s civil lawsuit against a national rideshare company alleging it trafficked a 13-year-old girl across state lines to Nebraska where she was held against her will and sexually assaulted. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Monster Buck Classic opens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Monster Buck Classic returns to Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. Exhibitors for the Monster Buck Classic include Antler Creations, Big Bucks Plus, Duchess Creek Ranch, Freedom Outfitters, Friends of the NRA, Kansas Bow Hunter, Kansas Fur Harvesters, Kansas Shed Dogs, Red Dog Outfitters, Top Game Industries, Wounded Warriors United and more. […]
TOPEKA, KS
showmeinstitute.org

On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy