It might not be a coincidence that Maryland's four home victories in Big Ten play this season also happen to be the four highest-scoring games from Jahmir Young. On Saturday, when Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) plays at home against Nebraska (10-11, 3-7), the Terrapins will look to spread the wealth and hope to lean less heavily on their highly productive point guard. But Young has shown he can handle the load if needed.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO